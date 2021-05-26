Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence: Recovering Shoulder Is ‘Doing Really Well’

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence told Rob Maaddi of the AP Pro Football Podcast that his shoulder feels much better and he's just a few more pieces away from being fully recovered.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he’s making “steps in the right direction”, in terms of his shoulder recovery, as the rookie passer continues to lead the Jags through offseason voluntary OTA workouts.

The Jags' No. 1 overall pick and future franchise quarterback underwent labrum surgery on his left shoulder in late February, ahead of April’s draft. Lawrence held a pro-day before the surgery, then did not work out again until after the draft. He is right-handed however, so his recovery doesn’t greatly impact his throwing.

Lawrence, while appearing with Rob Maaddi on the Associated Press Pro Football Podcast this week said that while his recovery isn’t complete, he’s close.

“I'm getting there. You know every week we're making some adjustments and progressing forward, and we have a great plan here being cautious but also getting back in the swing of normal, doing normal things in practice and I feel like I'm pretty far along, I don't want to give like a certain percentage but I feel like I'm doing really well.”

During the three-day rookie mini-camp a week and a half ago, Lawrence was able to throw, albeit on a limited pitch count. The trimmed-down workout was part of the cautious actions Lawrence mentioned with Maadi. The medical staff, according to Head Coach Urban Meyer, felt that while his shoulder was healing, his recovery itself could stand to take a light workload.

“I really appreciate the staff here. [They’re] just looking out for my best interest, trying to slowly get me back in game shape and throwing shape for practice, so I can go out there full-go whenever the whole team is back together,” Lawrence said at the time.

“So, that’s been good for me. I want to get out there and just throw and go. But I think it’s better for me in the long run, just to take it slow and get acclimated—just because I’m still recovering from my left shoulder. It’s feeling great, no complaints here. I’m making great progress. But I’ve still got to just be smart and take it easy.”

During those workouts, Meyer not only kept Lawrence on a pitch count, but limited the plays he ran in order to avoid any situation that would cause him to put weight on the shoulder. Now several days into OTA workouts, Lawrence told Maadi that was still the case.

“It doesn't bother me at all. Honestly, I'm a little limited on weight that I can do—my left shoulder. But other than that, movement-wise, I got full range of motion, and it's feeling really good so we're making all the steps in the right direction.”

Back on May 15, Meyer told local media he anticipates the Jacksonville Jaguars having a fully healthy Trevor Lawrence before offseason’s end.

“I think you’ll get him pretty close to full-go by the end of Phase 3: OTAs and mandatory minicamps. Pitch count, throwing the ball I don’t see is the issue. The number one issue is falling. He can’t hand off right now, he can’t take a direct snap from under center.

“We’re just worried about any chance of that arm getting jammed right now. They’ve told me the labrum is healed after three months, which it’s been three months, but we can’t have a guy on the ground. That’s the biggest thing is we’ve got to keep people away from him. The pitch count is not as big as the fact as keeping him upright.”

This sort of communication and public acknowledgment of not only plans but expectations for Lawrence’s recovery is part of an effort by Urban Meyer to create a greater level of trust and communication throughout the entire franchise, according to Lawrence.

“I think with any great leader, especially a coach, you got to have someone where communication is super detailed and precise. And [Meyer’s] definitely that way, everyone's on the same page.”