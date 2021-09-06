James Robinson Returns To Former Jersey Number, Will Wear No. 25

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, beginning his second year with the club, is returning to his former jersey number for the new year. He'll wear No. 25 this season for the Jags.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson made a name for himself last season, breaking records and taking names in route to a 1,000 plus yard season. He did it all in a new number as well, sporting the teal No. 30 jersey for his rookie season.

Now as he begins his second season on the First Coast, Robinson will return to his former number and rock the No. 25 jersey this fall. It's the number Robinson wore while at Illinois State and even all the way back to his youth football days.

Robinson broke onto the scene last fall, after signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. Robinson beat out former first round pick Leonard Fournette in fall camp for the first running back spot, leading to Fournette being waived. In his first game in the league, Robinson hurdled an Indianapolis Colts defender and introduced himself to Jaguars fans.

By season's end, the rookie had accumulated 1,414 total yards, surpassing the 2001 record held by Dominic Rhodes of the Colts for the most total scrimmage yards by any rookie undrafted free agent running back in NFL history. Of those, he had 1,070 yards on the ground, which are the second most for any UDFA rookie back. Had he not missed the final two games with an ankle injury, he likely would've surpassed the record of 1,104 yards, held by Dominic Rhodes of the Colts.

Robinson became the fourth undrafted rookie, and the fastest to do so, to total 1,000 rushing yards in NFL history. He was named one of five finalist for the NFL's Rookie of the Year, an award eventually won by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The NFL announced this offseason that jersey numbers would be expanded, and certain positions could wear numbers that previously weren't available to them. While Robinson's No. 25 falls under the previous allowed number for backs, he will presumably still have to abide by the league's rules for jersey number changes this season, and buy out any remaining allotment of Robinson No. 30 jersey's.

The Jaguars drafted Clemson Tigers running back Travis Etienne in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, although Etienne suffered a foot injury in the preseason that will keep him out for the entire year. The club will lean on Dare Ogunbowale and veteran Carlos Hyde. But Robinson is still the man at the top of the depth chart and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is excited about what he can do with another year under his belt.

"Well I mean first of all the guy is undrafted and you know to come in here and watch what he did last year I think was a huge accomplishment for him. He is kind of a quiet guy so you know it’s been kind of fun getting to know him. He is very physical and you know love what he can do with the ball in his hands and he is going to get his fair share of doing that.