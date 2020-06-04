JaguarReport
Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette Displays Offseason Field Training Regiment

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is entering a pivotal season in 2020. The fourth-year veteran will be in the final year of his rookie contract with the Jaguars following the decline of his fifth-year option, and now he will have to prove he is worth a hefty contract in 2021. 

With the important season on the horizon, it is no surprise to see Fournette working hard on his skills as the offseason progresses. The former No. 4 overall pick has taken to social media to display his offseason training regiment, posting videos on Twitter and Instagram that show him working on his agility in Dallas, Texas.

Fournette had arguably the best year of his career in 2019 following a turbulent 2018 season, even when compared to the 2017 season in which his performance helped lead the Jaguars to the AFC Championship. After a sophomore season that saw Fournette have a number of issues on and off the field, he ended up posting career-highs in rushing yards (1152), yards per carry average (4.3), receptions (76), and receiving yards (522 yards).

The only area Fournette didn't take a big step forward in was touchdowns, scoring only three on the year. He also grew into a leadership role in the Jaguars' locker room, becoming one of the vocal voices that held the team together during a rollercoaster season which was full of distractions.

“I think Leonard did everything that we wanted him to do – you talk about a workhorse. A guy that carried the load, a guy that had a ton of receptions," head coach Doug Marrone said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. 

"He did a lot of great things for us coming out of the backfield, his protection was probably one of the things he did a heck of a job on this year. Unfortunately it was not just Leonard [who didn’t score a lot], I think it was everyone, we didn’t get into the end zone enough. I think as we get better around ourselves and the players and we get better in the year coming … I think we have to do a better job coaching-wise situationally in the red zone to score those touchdowns, and I think they will come.”

In three seasons, Fournette has played in 36 career games and rushed 666 times for 2,631 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns, along with 134 receptions for 1,009 yards and two receiving touchdowns. 

