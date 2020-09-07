Jaguars Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2020

On the same day the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the majority of their practice squad, the team also released their first unofficial depth chart for the 2020 season.

There are a few surprises to the chart, but not too many that pop out. Ultimately, the Jaguars' 53-man roster is set to be among the youngest in the NFL, thus the depth chart is littered with rookies and second- and third-year players.

"It is going to be a young team. We currently have 16 rookies on the roster, but we feel good about it and [Head] Coach [Doug] Marrone and the coaching staff did a hell of a job with the 90 players [the team started training camp with]," general manager Dave Caldwell said on Saturday.

"Before we decide where we are or where we stand, let us play some games and let’s see where we are. Let’s see how these young guys are and I know the 53 players in this locker room are excited to be here and are excited for their ability to go out there and put a good brand of football out there.”

So, what does the Jaguars' first depth chart look like? We take a look here.

Offense

Position No. 1 No. 2 No. 3 WR DJ Chark Jr. Keelan Cole Sr. Collin Johnson LT Cam Robinson Will Richardson Jr. LG Andrew Norwell Ben Bartch C Brandon Linder Tyler Shatley RG A.J. Cann Ben Bartch RT Jawaan Taylor Will Richard Jr. TE James O'Shaughnessy Tyler Eifert Tyler Davis QB Gardner Minshew II Jake Luton RB James Robinson Devine Ozigbo Chris Thompson FB Bruce Miller WR Chris Conley Laviska Shenault Dede Westbrook

Defense

Position No. 1 No. 2 No. 3 DE Josh Allen K'Lavon Chaisson NT Abry Jones DaVon Hamilton Doug Costin DT Taven Bryan Timmy Jernigan DE Adam Gotsis Dawuane Smoot WLB Myles Jack Dakota Allen MLB Joe Schobert Shaquille Quarterman SLB Leon Jacobs Cassius Marsh Sr. RCB Tre Herndon Chris Claybrooks Josiah Scott FS Jarrod Wilson Andrew Wingard Brandon Watson SS Josh Jones Daniel Thomas LCB CJ Henderson D.J. Hayden Luq Barcoo

Specialists