Jaguars Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2020

John Shipley

On the same day the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the majority of their practice squad, the team also released their first unofficial depth chart for the 2020 season. 

There are a few surprises to the chart, but not too many that pop out. Ultimately, the Jaguars' 53-man roster is set to be among the youngest in the NFL, thus the depth chart is littered with rookies and second- and third-year players.

"It is going to be a young team. We currently have 16 rookies on the roster, but we feel good about it and [Head] Coach [Doug] Marrone and the coaching staff did a hell of a job with the 90 players [the team started training camp with]," general manager Dave Caldwell said on Saturday. 

"Before we decide where we are or where we stand, let us play some games and let’s see where we are. Let’s see how these young guys are and I know the 53 players in this locker room are excited to be here and are excited for their ability to go out there and put a good brand of football out there.”

So, what does the Jaguars' first depth chart look like? We take a look here. 

Offense

Position 
No. 1
No. 2
No. 3

WR

DJ Chark Jr.

Keelan Cole Sr.

Collin Johnson

LT

Cam Robinson 

Will Richardson Jr.

LG

Andrew Norwell

Ben Bartch

C

Brandon Linder

Tyler Shatley

RG

A.J. Cann

Ben Bartch

RT

Jawaan Taylor

Will Richard Jr.

TE

James O'Shaughnessy

Tyler Eifert

Tyler Davis

QB

Gardner Minshew II

Jake Luton

RB

James Robinson

Devine Ozigbo

Chris Thompson

FB

Bruce Miller

WR

Chris Conley

Laviska Shenault

Dede Westbrook

Defense

Position
No. 1
No. 2
No. 3

DE

Josh Allen

K'Lavon Chaisson

NT

Abry Jones

DaVon Hamilton

Doug Costin

DT

Taven Bryan

Timmy Jernigan

DE

Adam Gotsis

Dawuane Smoot

WLB

Myles Jack

Dakota Allen

MLB

Joe Schobert

Shaquille Quarterman

SLB

Leon Jacobs 

Cassius Marsh Sr.

RCB

Tre Herndon

Chris Claybrooks

Josiah Scott

FS

Jarrod Wilson

Andrew Wingard

Brandon Watson

SS

Josh Jones

Daniel Thomas

LCB

CJ Henderson

D.J. Hayden

Luq Barcoo

Specialists 

Position 
No. 1
No. 2

PK

Josh Lambo

P

Logan Cooke

H

Logan Cooke

LS

Ross Matiscik

PR

Dede Westbrook

Chris Claybrooks

KR

Keelan Cole

Chris Claybrooks

