Jaguars Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2020
John Shipley
On the same day the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the majority of their practice squad, the team also released their first unofficial depth chart for the 2020 season.
There are a few surprises to the chart, but not too many that pop out. Ultimately, the Jaguars' 53-man roster is set to be among the youngest in the NFL, thus the depth chart is littered with rookies and second- and third-year players.
"It is going to be a young team. We currently have 16 rookies on the roster, but we feel good about it and [Head] Coach [Doug] Marrone and the coaching staff did a hell of a job with the 90 players [the team started training camp with]," general manager Dave Caldwell said on Saturday.
"Before we decide where we are or where we stand, let us play some games and let’s see where we are. Let’s see how these young guys are and I know the 53 players in this locker room are excited to be here and are excited for their ability to go out there and put a good brand of football out there.”
So, what does the Jaguars' first depth chart look like? We take a look here.
Offense
Position
No. 1
No. 2
No. 3
WR
DJ Chark Jr.
Keelan Cole Sr.
Collin Johnson
LT
Cam Robinson
Will Richardson Jr.
LG
Andrew Norwell
Ben Bartch
C
Brandon Linder
Tyler Shatley
RG
A.J. Cann
Ben Bartch
RT
Jawaan Taylor
Will Richard Jr.
TE
James O'Shaughnessy
Tyler Eifert
Tyler Davis
QB
Gardner Minshew II
Jake Luton
RB
James Robinson
Devine Ozigbo
Chris Thompson
FB
Bruce Miller
WR
Chris Conley
Laviska Shenault
Dede Westbrook
Defense
Position
No. 1
No. 2
No. 3
DE
Josh Allen
K'Lavon Chaisson
NT
Abry Jones
DaVon Hamilton
Doug Costin
DT
Taven Bryan
Timmy Jernigan
DE
Adam Gotsis
Dawuane Smoot
WLB
Myles Jack
Dakota Allen
MLB
Joe Schobert
Shaquille Quarterman
SLB
Leon Jacobs
Cassius Marsh Sr.
RCB
Tre Herndon
Chris Claybrooks
Josiah Scott
FS
Jarrod Wilson
Andrew Wingard
Brandon Watson
SS
Josh Jones
Daniel Thomas
LCB
CJ Henderson
D.J. Hayden
Luq Barcoo
Specialists
Position
No. 1
No. 2
PK
Josh Lambo
P
Logan Cooke
H
Logan Cooke
LS
Ross Matiscik
PR
Dede Westbrook
Chris Claybrooks
KR
Keelan Cole
Chris Claybrooks