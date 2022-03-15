Jaguars Release Long-Time LB Myles Jack

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially released linebacker Myles Jack on Tuesday, ending one of the most long-standing and notable tenures in recent franchise history.

"Myles has made a positive contribution on and off the field in Jacksonville, providing leadership in our locker room as a captain and making a significant impact on the First Coast community," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in a statement on Tuesday.

"His recognition as the team’s 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee is indicative of his commitment to inspiring positive change in those around him. We appreciate all he has done for our organization and wish him the best.

The release of Jack will save the Jaguars $8.35 million on the cap, while the team will take on $4.8 million in dead money. Jack, who was set to earn $10.5 million in 2022, was set to have the third-highest cap hit on the Jaguars' roster this season at $13.15 million.

Jack, who the Jaguars traded up to No. 36 overall to select in the 2016 NFL Draft, signed a four-year, $57 million extension before the start of the 2019 season. Since then, Jack has started 40 games, collecting 292 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and nine pass deflections.

In six seasons with the Jaguars, Jack started 82 games and appeared in 88, while also starting three playoff games. Jack recorded 513 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 15 pass deflections.

The release of Jack comes one day after the Jaguars signed former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun to a three-year deal worth between $45 million to $46.5 million and carries a guarantee of $28 million at signing.

Oluokun's most productive year came this past season, with the former Yale product starting all 17 games and recording 192 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions, two sacks, and six pass deflections.