Jaguars Reportedly Agree to Long-Term Deal With Cam Robinson

The team's long-time left tackle is now set to keep his role for the near future, agreeing to a three year deal on Wednesday morning.

One of the Jacksonville Jaguars most important -- and most predictable -- moves has finally come to fruition.

After months of the Jaguars stating both to the media and privately that they had strong intentions of extending left tackle Cam Robinson, the Jaguars have reportedly come to an agreement with the former second-round pick., according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, Robinson signed a three-year deal worth a max total of $54 million -- though with no reports on the guaranteed money yet.

Robinson's deal would rank No. 14 in total value among left tackles, according to OverTheCap.

The Jaguars have been working hard toward a Robinson extension since they franchise-tagged him in March, using the tag to give them more time to work out a long-term deal with their starting left tackle. Robinson's deal is also now expected to lower his 2022 cap hit, which was set to be over $16 million and the largest cap hit on the roster.

"We’re continuing to work and have had some great discussions with Cam [Robinson] and his agent, so I think that’s moving in the right direction," Baalke said on Friday during a pre-draft luncheon and press conference at TIAA Bank Field.

"We’re going to continue to move down that road and see what we can get done. As far as preparing, we’re looking at who can help this football team the most."

Robinson has appeared in 61 games during his five-year career after being drafted No. 34 overall in 2017. Last season, Robinson started in 14 games at left tackle, with rookie left tackle Walker Little (No. 45 overall) taking the other three starts.

"I think that the longer I've been around Cam, the more I realize how important the game is to him. You know, he came from a winning program. I've watched him sprain his ankle out at practice and tape it up and go right back to work. I've watched him rip the tendon in his thumb, looked down at it, tell Fergie to tape it and go play," Baalke said last month.

"Guys that don't love the game, don't do that. You know, he's proven over time that he's willing to sacrifice at a high level to help this team win. So is there things he's got to do better? Absolutely. Are there things the organization has to do? So, you know, we got to get better at everything. We got to be more consistent at everything. But feel very good about Cam and where he's at and his potential as a player."

Per TruMedia and PFF, Robinson allowed 15 sacks, 75 pressures, and 11 quarterback hits in 30 games from 2019-2020 -- an average of 7.5 sacks, 37.5 pressures, and 5.5 quarterback hits per season. But last year, Robinson allowed one sack, 29 pressures, and nine quarterback hits.

While the Jaguars have said for the last two months that they want to extend Robinson, they have still been a team that has seen a fair number of mocks point them in the direction of North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu, along with Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal.

"Some people have said we have Cam tagged so we’re not looking at the tackle position, I wouldn’t go down that road," Baalke said. "Right now, everybody’s fair game as far as this draft is concerned and every position."