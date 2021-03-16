Jaguars Reportedly Reach Agreements with Carlos Hyde and Phillip Dorsett

Two former Seahawks are reportedly now heading to Jacksonville as Urban Meyer and the Jaguars continue to reshape the roster.

Brian Schottenheimer is bringing some familiar faces with him to Jacksonville, with the Jaguars reportedly agreeing to terms with former Seahawks wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and running back Carlos Hyde.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report Dorsett's addition to Jacksonville, while ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news of Hyde's addition.

Each Dorsett and Hyde spent time with Schottenheimer, the Jaguars' current passing game coordinator, in 2020. Each is also an addition at positions the Jaguars' brass said last week they would target, though Hyde doesn't fit the mold of the "explosive" addition at running back that general manager Trent Baalke called for last Wednesday.

Hyde, who starred at running back for Urban Meyer at Ohio State and scored 31 rushing touchdowns from 2012-2013, is actually making his second trip to the Jaguars. The Jaguars traded for him during the 2018 season, but he totaled just 189 yards on 58 carries in eight games before leaving the team following the season.

Hyde appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks last season, rushing 81 times for 356 yards and four touchdowns, giving him a net average of 4.4. He has a career average of 4.1 yards per carry and 36 career rushing scores in 90 apperances over the last seven seasons.

Hyde is not only reunited with Meyer and Schottenheimer, but Baalke as well. Baalke was the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers when they drafted Hyde with the No. 57 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

"Right now, James [Robinson] obviously had a tremendous year, especially when you factor in how he entered the league as a college free agent, 1,000 plus yards, very consistent performer week in and week out, tough, has a great mindset, the type of player we’re looking for,. But we have to add some explosiveness to that room as well and we have to be able to take some of the carries off of James," Baalke said last week.

"You can only ride a horse so long. He’s done a great job, he will continue to do a great job for the organization, and we feel he’ll even take a step forward from where he was a year ago. But adding some competitiveness to that room, we feel we’ve got some guys in house that can compete for roles, but we’re certainly looking to add to that room as well.”

Dorsett, meanwhile, was on Seattle's roster last year but didn't record any stats due to missing the entire season with a foot injury. The 2015 first-round pick offers a speed element that Meyer said he was looking for but is a curious addition following a lost 2020.

In six seasons, Dorsett has caught 124 passes for 1,634 yards (13.2 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns. He played in 14 games for New England in 2014 and caught 29 passes for 397 yards and five touchdowns.

"Offensively, I think we have some really good receivers. We’re not done with that room, however. If you’ve covered our teams over the years, the need for speed, the big play opportunity was not the Jaguars last year and we’re searching for the big play hit at the receiver position," Meyer said last Tuesday.