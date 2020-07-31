JaguarReport
Jaguars Rookie CB Luq Barcoo Activated From the Reserve/COVID-19 List

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated their second rookie to the active roster from the newly-created Reserve/COVID-19 list in as many days, the team announced Friday.

Jaguars rookie cornerback Luq Barcoo, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, is now on the team's active roster after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. 

On Thursday, fellow rookie cornerback Josiah Scott was also activated to Jacksonville's roster after being placed on the same list with Barcoo on Monday. 

The Jaguars now have six players on the list after announcing two new additions (tight end Charles Jones and cornerback Parry Nickerson) to the list on Thursday. The entire list of Jaguars player with the designation are as follows:

TE Charles Jones

CB Parry Nickerson

OT Jawaan Taylor

DT DaVon Hamilton

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

OL Ryan Pope

While a player is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it doesn't necessarily mean a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Jaguars rookies reported for their initial COVID-19 testing last Tuesday while veterans reported on Tuesday.

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons," the Jaguars said in a statement earlier in the week. "Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

"Minimum period on Reserve/COVID-19 is commensurate with the applicable mandatory testing and/or quarantine time required by the NFL/NFLPA Testing and/or Treatment Protocols to clear that player," the Jaguars said Monday.

A former JUCO transfer from Grossmont College, Barcoo stepped into a starting role with the San Diego State Aztecs in 2019 following a year as a reserve and special teamer in 2018. In his first year as a D-I starter, Barcoo led the nation in interceptions (nine) and pass breakups (16), making him one of Jacksonville's highest-profile rookie free agents this year.

