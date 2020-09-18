SI.com
Jaguars' Rookie TE Tyler Davis Ruled Out For Week 2 vs. Titans

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without their rookie tight end for the second-consecutive weekend. 

The Jaguars announced Friday that rookie Tyler Davis will be out during their Week 2 road bout against the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury. Davis, a sixth-round pick in April's NFL Draft, also missed last week's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

Davis is the only active Jaguars player who is currently ruled out for Sunday's AFC South clash. The only active tight ends aside from Davis are veterans Tyler Eifert and James O'Shaughnessy. 

Davis was selected in the sixth round (No. 206 overall) out of Georgia Tech. As a senior, Davis (6-foot-4, 250-pounds) recorded 17 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown on the season. He served primarily as a run and pass blocker, while also serving on the specials teams units.

Davis' time with UConn was a bit more prolific than his one season with Georgia Tech. In three seasons, Davis caught 47 passes for 500 yards and seven touchdowns, including six touchdowns in 2018, which was tied for the second-most by a tight end in UConn history.

The Jaguars were unable to get the tight ends very involved in the offense in Week 1, with Eifert, O'Shaughnessy and rookie tight end Ben Ellefson combining for two catches for eight yards. With Davis once again out of the lineup on Sunday, the Jaguars will hope they can get their other tight ends going.

“Yeah, I hope so. You know, that’s the one position that probably didn’t get as many touches as they probably wanted at all," offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said about the tight ends on Wednesday. 

"But we only had 46 plays on offense and it just didn’t present itself for them to have any shots. We could’ve hit Tyler Eifert for the touchdown that Laviska caught, but Laviska caught it. So, nobody can be upset about it. But we have some plays that will be specially designed for those guys, but if we don’t get them off the script, if we’re having success doing other things, then they’ll have to wait for another day. But we feel good about our tight ends, just unfortunately didn’t get many looks.”

