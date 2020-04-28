JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Rookies Collin Johnson, K'Lavon Chaisson Reveal Jersey Numbers

John Shipley

One of the most anticipated decisions anytime a player is draft to an NFL squad has been revealed by two of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 12 draft picks this week, with first-round defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson and fifth-round wide receiver Collin Johnson revealing their jersey numbers. 

Chaisson, who the Jaguars selected at No. 20 overall last Thursday, said Monday he would be wearing No. 45 next season. Just last season, defensive end Josh Allen, the Jaguars' top pick in 2019, opted for No. 41, so this gives the Jaguars a pair of 40s flying off of the edge.

Past Jaguars players who have worn 45 include safety Travis Davis (1995-98), safety JoJuan Armour (1999), safety Erik Olson (2000), fullback Chris Fuamatu-Ma’afala (2003-04), and fullback Will Ta'ufo'ou (2012-13). 

At LSU, Chaisson wore No. 18 in his final season, which is given each year to the players on the team who exemplify best what it means to be Tigers. Chaisson went on to record 13.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in 2019 as he helped lead LSU to a National Championship.

“It meant a lot. Obviously 18 is a tradition, it started with Matt Mauck, a quarterback who played at LSU. But it just shows true recognition of your character on and off the field, how you were raised and true leadership that you show, and to get that number coming off a season when I didn’t play because of an injury, it meant a lot," Chaisson said after he was drafted.

Meanwhile, Johnson announced Tuesday that he will be wearing No. 19, a nice compliment to DJ Chark's No. 17 and Chris Conley's No. 18. 

This number makes sense for Johnson considering he wore No. 9 while with the Texas Longhorns but is ineligible to wear the number in the NFL. Leonard Fournette took a similar route when he went from No. 7 at LSU to No. 27 in the NFL.

Past Jaguars who have worn No. 19 include wide receiver Ernest Wilford (2004-07), wide receiver Tiquan Underwood (2009-10), and punter Bryan Anger (2012-13).

Johnson is considered by many to be one of the Jaguars' best value picks of the draft since many expected for him to be selected earlier than the fifth-round. The 6-foot-6 receiver battled injuries in 2019 and he attributed his own draft slide to a process that didn't make it easy on prospects due to COVID-19.

"It’s important to understand what’s in your control and what’s not in your control and that’s what I kept repeating to myself over and over throughout the draft as days and picks were ticking and going on," Johnson said. "But for me I feel like kind of the pandemic making this whole coronavirus going on, it didn’t give me a chance to showcase my best, I didn’t do the combine, workouts and stuff ‘cuz I had a hurt groin at the time. And I didn’t get my opportunity to have my pro day because it got cancelled, and I feel like those are opportunities to prove myself.

"And when teams don’t get to see that, you know that definitely hurts somebody. But I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity and the main thing is to get your foot in the door, and once I got that call I knew I had a shot and now it’s in my hands.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Day Two Live Blog

Our live coverage of day two of the NFL Draft, with all Jaguars updates, news, and more.

John Shipley

by

SI Draft Tracker

The Eighth Round: Examining the Jaguars' 2020 Undrafted Free Agent Class

Which of the Jaguars' undrafted free agents has the best chance to make an impact on the team in 2020?

John Shipley

Jake Luton's Long Road Brings Him a Dream Come True with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars sixth round NFL Draft pick, Jake Luton of Oregon State, has faced injury, adversity and six years in college to finally arrive at his dream come true.

KassidyHill

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette: ‘I Know It’s a Business’

Despite trade rumors, Leonard Fournette is making it clear that he is going to be prepared to play in 2020 no matter what.

John Shipley

Report: Jaguars Agree to Renegotiated Deal With Guard Andrew Norwell

The Jaguars' starting left guard has a reworked deal with the team who gave him a mega-contract two years ago.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Live Blog

Our up to the minute updates on each of the Jacksonville Jaguars big draft day moments for round 1.

John Shipley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jaguars Agree to Terms With 18 Undrafted Free Agents

The eighth round selections by the Jaguars were officially announced by the team on Monday.

John Shipley

In Jaguars Cornerback CJ Henderson, Dan Mullen Sees a Ready-Made Pro

In the Jacksonville Jaguars No. 9 pick CJ Henderson, his Florida Gators college coach Dan Mullen sees a ready made pro capable of starting on Day One.

KassidyHill

Post-NFL Draft Odds Give the Jaguars Slim Super Bowl Chances

The Jaguars are once again given slim odds to make the Super Bowl despite an NFL Draft which saw them add a dozen rookies.

John Shipley

Jaguars Begin Voluntary Virtual Offseason Program on Monday

During the COVID-19 outbreak, teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars will be conducting their offseason meetings virtually.

John Shipley