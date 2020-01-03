Jaguars’ Rookies Josh Allen and Gardner Minshew Not Named Rookie of the Year Candidates

The Jacksonville Jaguars had two of the best rookies in the entire NFL in 2019 in defensive end Josh Allen and quarterback Gardner Minshew II, but neither has the chance to bring home the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year award.

Allen, the seventh overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, and Minshew, a sixth-round pick who was drafted 178th overall, each had stellar rookie campaigns for the 6-10 Jaguars but were not named Rookie of the Year candidates. Instead, the following players were nominated:

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (3,722 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions in 16 starts).

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Joey Bosa (nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss, one forced fumble).

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (52 receptions for 1,051 yards, eight touchdowns).

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (1,150 rushing yards, 4.8 yards per carry, seven rushing touchdowns, and 20 receptions for 166 yards).

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (818 rushing yards, 4.6 yards per carry, three rushing touchdowns, and 50 receptions for 509 yards and three touchdowns).

Compared to Murray and Bosa, the top two picks of the 2019 NFL Draft, Minshew and Allen actually had better production as rookies. Minshew was even named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week seven times in 16 weeks this season, the only rookie to earn the award more than once in 2019.

In four fewer starts than Murray, Minshew threw for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. Minshew also had a QB rating and yards per game average than Murray, as well as more wins as a starter.

As for Allen, he totaled the most sacks of all NFL rookies with 10.5. He also recorded 11 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Neither Allen or Minshew being nominated for the award is a bit surprising even though it is a particularly strong group of candidates this season. Regardless, each had what could only be defined as a successful rookie season.