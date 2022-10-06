Jaguars' Rookies Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd Continue to Draw High Praise

There have not been many seasons in years past where the Jacksonville Jaguars were lauded for their first-round success.

Could 2022 change that?

Through four weeks, there is no question over the impacts No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and No. 27 overall pick Devin Lloyd have had on Jacksonville's defense. Walker is second on the defense in pressures generated and has been a force in the running game, while Lloyd is tied for the team lead in tackles (38), interceptions (two), and pass breakups (six).

As a result, the Jaguars are seeing more and more praise pour in from national voices, including The Athletic and NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah.

The Athletic's early All-Rookie team features both Lloyd and Walker, with each earning one of the top two spots at EDGE and off-ball linebacker. If the Jaguars can say at the end of 2022 that they have the draft's top linebacker and pass-rusher, then they will be in a good spot moving forward.

"This is a tough conversation, because — as was the case when we evaluated this position before the draft — there’s good news and bad news all over the place," The Athletic wrote.

"While Hutchinson leads all rookie edges through four games with “true pass set pressures” (nine), per Pro Football Focus, and sacks (three), both he and Walker have had rather pedestrian win rates (PFF grades each at 8 percent). The top two picks in April’s draft have shown solid, improving work against the run, though, and each has offered glimpses of a much higher ceiling."

While the praise for Walker is notable, albeit a bit bullish, there is no question about the praise for Lloyd, the second linebacker drafted in 2022.

"Lloyd has been, in a word, phenomenal. After (inexplicably) slipping to No. 27 in the draft, the Utah product has paired with Travon Walker to help the Jaguars reshape their defensive identity," The Athletic wrote.

"Lloyd has 38 tackles and six pass breakups, and he picked a pass in each of Jacksonville’s two wins thus far — that puts him halfway to his total of four INTs as a Ute last year. As it stands through four weeks, he’s probably the leading contender for Defensive Rookie of the Year."

Meanwhile, Jeremiah has each of the pair in his top-4 of rookies through four games. While New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave occupy the top two spots, Walker and Lloyd come in at No. 3 and No. 4 overall.

"Walker, the first overall pick of this year's draft, is a dominant run defender and he’s already showing growth as a pass rusher," Jeremiah wrote.

"I saw Lloyd play in person against the Chargers in Week 3 and he was the best player on the field that day (7 tackles, 3 passes defensed, 1 interception). He has remarkable instincts and range."

But it isn't just media members who are high on the duo. There are also opposing coaches who are not afraid to throw out compliments to Jacksonville's duo of rookie defenders, with Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith throwing lofty praise out to both during a call with Jacksonville media this week.

"Good football players that everybody liked coming out," Smith said. "We spent a little bit more time with Travon than Devin, but know exactly who they are. Both excellent football players, a lot of talent, young talent. And again, young talent, it gets better each week is what we see.

"So it's fun to see talented players that see it a little bit differently each week pick up one little thing each week to allow them to play a little bit faster. And I just know both those players mentioned along with quite a few other you know, good defensive ballclub with a lot of good talent."