Jaguars Roundtable: Can Jacksonville Find a Win in Their First Game Post-Meyer?

1) Does the firing of Urban Meyer cause a change in how the Jaguars play on Sunday?

John Shipley: I think so, honestly. The Jaguars played and coached like a team with zero self confidence for much of the season but especially the last month and a half. I think the roster and coaching staff were more or less walking on eggshells and then pressing on Sundays, impacting their performance. That is just my opinion, of course, but I think the Jaguars have some fire today.

Gus Logue: Yes. I typically think that motivation factors are largely overdramatized, but players and coaches alike appeared to have a weight off their shoulders at press conferences this week. I think we could see Jacksonville’s most inspired performance of the season this week against the division rival Texans.

Demetrius Harvey: I believe it will. The Jaguars are going to be more fired up and motivated headed into a game without a coach that absolutely failed them on multiple levels. Will it result in a victory? I'm not sure, but I do believe you will see a more fired up squad on Sunday.

Michael Phillips: Absolutely! This team has been under so much fire recently, and it has been distraction upon distraction from the head coach. And with his departure there is a massive sigh of relief surrounding this team. You could see it in the faces of Trevor Lawrence and Darell Bevell in their press conference Thursday. Trevor even said it feels like a weight is off our shoulders a bit. I expect this team to come out with their hair on fire and play loose. It’s also a great opportunity to make a statement that says what we were is not who we are. The clown is gone. This is the team we are.

2) Darrell Bevell is calling plays from the sidelines on Sunday -- does that lead to a better offense?

John Shipley: I don't think so, largely because the Jaguars' offense biggest issue outside of a lack of execution is the fact that they simply aren't very talented at key spots on offense. Factor in injury issues and I don't think Bevell moving from the box to the sidelines changes much, even if it does give him more comfort as a play-caller.

Gus Logue: Bevell’s presence on the sideline may lead to better communications and game flow, but it’s hard to say that it’ll actually improve the offense. It’s doubtful that any one small thing like where a coach is standing will make a significant difference to the worst scoring offense in franchise history.

Demetrius Harvey: It's all about comfortability and Bevell made it clear that he is far more comfortable calling plays from the field rather than up in the box. I think it will allow for better adjustments and even perhaps better play-to-play efficiency. It won't look crisp just because he's on the field, but it'll be a bit better.

Michael Phillips: I do expect the offense to be better, but not for that reason. Bevell does prefer to be on the sideline I believe, but the reason the offense will be better is because he will be allowed to call everything he wants and not be hamstrung by his head coach. If you believe Tom Pellissero’s report regarding Meyer interjecting and ordering James Robinson stay sideline who knows what else he overrode with this offense.

3) Do we see any changes in the defensive lineup?

John Shipley: I don't think so, in large part because Urban Meyer wasn't the main reason rookies aren't playing for the Jaguars on defense. The defensive staff simply trusts Andrew Wingard a great deal and sees him as a key communicator on the offense, while Jordan Smith and Jay Tufele just seem to be behind Jihad Ward and Taven Bryan in the eyes of position coaches and defensive coordinator Joe Cullen.

Gus Logue: Based on press conferences this week, I don’t think so. Meyer was much more involved on the offensive side of the ball so I wouldn’t expect many defensive personnel changes in his absence.

Demetrius Harvey: I don't think we will see any changes in the defensive lineup for the Jaguars. Meyer wasn't in charge of that side of the football, and the defensive coaching staff remains unchanged.

Michael Phillips: I wouldn’t anticipate much change regarding the defense. Obviously game-planing for a specific team will most likely change rotations and defensive lineups. The only thing I would hope for would be to see more of rookie Andre Cisco actually see snaps at safety. I have no idea if keeping him off the field on defense was a head coach or defensive coordinator call, but with four games to go in a lost season what else is there to do than allow for your rookies to earn valuable game reps?

4) Can the Jaguars' defense limit the Texans' offense after the Week 1 blowout?

John Shipley: I am not sure. The Jaguars will mostly be playing a one-dimensional game considering the fact that the Texans have a truly horrible running game on offense, but the Jaguars' pass defense has still had issues in the middle of the field and on third-down in recent weeks and I think the Texans have a scheme that could take advantage of that.

Gus Logue: Jacksonville’s defense has two big things going for it in its rematch against Houston: first, the downgrade of the opposing quarterback from veteran Tyrod Taylor to rookie Davis Mills, and second, an adaption to more two-high safety shells and zone coverages that should help prevent the types of explosive plays that hurt the Jaguars in Week 1. The last part of the equation is on Trevor Lawrence’s hands: he’ll need to do a better job of keeping care of the football this time around to not provide easy scoring opportunities for Houston.

Demetrius Harvey: The Texans are coming into the game with about as bad of an offense as the Jaguars somehow. I think the Jaguars defense has improved mightily since they first faced off in Week 1, so they'll be much better prepared today.

Michael Phillips: Yes. Davis Mills is a different quarterback than Tyrod Taylor, and this defense is no where near what they were in week one. They looked lost in Houston. Since then they have had their issues, but have showed they can shutdown even the best offenses in the league like they did against Buffalo. And this Texans offense is a far cry from Buffalo’s. They are near the very bottom of the league in every statistical category under Mills, and I don’t expect that to change today.

5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: Jaguars 16, Texans 13. I haven't picked the Jaguars to win a game in about a month due to their horrid offensive output, but I do think a mix of the Texans injuries and the boost of the Urban Meyer era ending help push the Jaguars past the worst opponent on their schedule.

Gus Logue: Texans 20, Jaguars 17. I think we could see a rejuvenated Jaguars team on Sunday, but it’s still the same squad that was embarrassed by Houston in week 1 and has scored three or more times in just one game since the bye.

Demetrius Harvey: It's still tough to predict a Jaguars victory even amid all of the chaos. I think the Jaguars will still lose, but not by much 17-14.

Michael Phillips: 23-14, Jaguars. Yes, that’s right. I believe the Jaguars earn their third win of the season at home against the lowly Texans. It would be such an incredible answer following the firing of Meyer, and I believe it happens. James Robinson gets right, Trevor has a much better outing and this defense plays great.