Jaguars Rule Sidney Jones Out Vs. the Ravens

Jacksonville's top cornerback will once again miss a game due to injury, leaving the Jaguars with limited options at cornerback against the Ravens.

Only one player is on the injury report for the Jacksonville Jaguars' Sunday bout against the Baltimore Ravens -- unfortunately for the Jaguars, the injury comes to a starter at a position already stricken by injuries.

The Jaguars ruled out cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles) on Friday, one week after Jones had returned from a three-game absence. Jones has played nine games this season but this will mark his fourth missed game in the last five weeks.

Jones still leads the team in passes defended (9) and is tied for interceptions with Joe Schobert (2). He has 26 tackles and one forced fumble on the year.

In addition to Jones, the Jaguars will also be without cornerback CJ Henderson (injured reserve), D.J. Hayden (injured reserve), and potentially Tre Herndon (Reserve/COVID-19 list).

As a result, the Jaguars will be fairly limited at the cornerback position entering Sunday as three rookies will likely start in Chris Claybrooks, Josiah Scott, and Luq Barcoo.

“Well, I mean, we get Claybrooks back, so that’s one. And obviously, Luq Barcoo and Josiah Scott. I mean, Quenton Meeks, he’ll be up [on] game day for us. So, it’ll look like that. And obviously, [Greg] Mabin is up," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Friday.

The Jaguars have had a bit of a revolving door at cornerback throughout the entirety of the season. Their top three cornerbacks entering the year -- Henderson, Hayden, and Herndon -- played together for four games before injury took Hayden off the field. Claybrooks, Jones, Barcoo, and Scott have also started games this year, while Mabin has played a solid number of snaps over the last two weeks.

"When we got the news yesterday about Tre [Herndon], we got the depth chart up there and tried to figure out who could come up off the practice squad and all that kind of stuff. But each week, we’ve been rotating guys in and out, and guys are getting hurt, and coming back, and so forth and so on," Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash said on Thursday.

"I think it’s a credit to them. Every one of them works, so when we make a decision to get them up, they usually come up and they’ve been playing well for us. But it’s just that kind of year, that position group has really been hit and there’s usually one position group a year that gets hit, for some ungodly reason. But I’m excited about watching these younger guys play again. It’s going to be a great challenge with the wide receivers that we’re going to face and they’ll come out and compete regardless of what numbers are out there.”