Jaguars Running Back James Robinson Named A Finalist For Rookie of the Year

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has been named a finalist for the 2020 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Years. Fans can vote for the rookie until January 25.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has been named a finalist for the 2020 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year, the club and league announced on Friday.

Robinson—who was named NFL Rookie of the Month in September following an outstanding opening performance—would be the first undrafted free agent to win the award.

The award is given based on a fan vote and voting is open until January 25. Fans can vote for Robinson at the link found here.

Votes are also tabulated via Twitter. Using the social media platform, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player or the player’s official Twitter handle. Both of these methods must include the hashtag: #PepsiROY

To vote for Robinson, tweet “James Robinson #PepsiROY” or tweet @Robinson_jamess with the hashtag #PepsiROY.

There are five finalists total: Justin Herbert (Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers), Justin Jefferson (Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings), Jonathan Taylor (Running Back, Indianapolis Colts) and Chase Young (Defensive End, Washington Football Team) all join Robinson on the list.

Robinson ranked second among rookies with 1,414 scrimmage yards (1,070 rushing, 344 receiving) – the most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie in the common-draft era – and became the fourth undrafted rookie with at least 1,000 rushing yards since 1967. He had 10 touchdowns (seven rushing, three receiving) in 2020 and is the third undrafted rookie with 10 touchdowns in the common draft era, joining Phillip Lindsay (2018) and Dominic Rhodes (2001). Robinson’s 1,070 rushing yards stand as the second-most by a rookie in franchise history, trailing only running back Fred Taylor (1,223 in 1998).

Robinson—who was left out of the 2020 Pro Bowl—had seven games with at least 100 scrimmage yards this season, tied with Clark Gaines (seven games in 1976) for the most such games by an undrafted rookie since 1967 era.

Robinson had previously led all rookies and was third in rushing in the league until he was forced to miss the final two games of the regular season with an ankle injury. In the season finale, it was Taylor—in a win over the Robinson-less Jaguars—who surpassed him and the Colts back now leads all rookies and ranked third in the NFL with 1,169 rushing yards while his 1,468 scrimmage yards were the sixth-most in the league this season. He led all rookies with 12 touchdowns.

Herbert recorded the most touchdown passes (31), most completions (396) and second-most passing yards (4,336) by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. He recorded eight games with at least 300 passing yards.

Jefferson, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, led all rookies and ranked fourth in the NFL with 1,400 receiving yards, a total that surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss (1,313 receiving yards in 1998) for the most in Vikings franchise history and Anquan Boldin (1,377 receiving yards in 2003) for the most by a rookie wide receiver in the Super Bowl era.

Young, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, led all rookies in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (10), and was the only player in the NFL this season with at least four forced fumbles (four) and three fumble recoveries (three).

Jaguars coaches and teammates have bragged all season on Robinson but it was fellow rookie and receiver Collin Johnson who said it best.

“He is almost not human the way he, week in and week out, is able to perform. It’s just impressive and motivating too, seeing an undrafted guy come in here and put up the numbers he’s doing and being such a good teammate. It’s motivating. He’s a great guy for our locker room and just a beast.”