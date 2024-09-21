Jaguars' Safety Named Captain For Week 3 Matchup
Monday night. They turn to the safety from New York to be an extra leader in a must-win game.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Buffalo Bills in primetime on Monday night in Buffalo and have named fourth-year safety, Andre Cisco, the sixth captain for the week 3 matchup.
The Syracuse alum and Queens, New York native is returning to play in his home state for the first time since Week 3 of the 2023 season when the Jaguars beat the New York Jets, 19-3. He had three tackles and a sack in the win.
So far this season, Cisco has nine tackles through two weeks and has been one of the vocal leaders for this Jaguars team. A very well deserved captain selection for a game that means a great deal to one of the team's top defensive players.
“It's just important to express how you feel on game day. My approach is how it's supposed to be on game day,” Cisco said. “I want to share that in any way possible. I'm not jumping to the middle of the huddle, but if nobody's stepping up, I always got something to say.”
Cisco left last week's game against Cleveland just before halftime with a groin injury but did return to play in the second half. Head coach Doug Pederson kept it short and sweet when confirming that Cisco had recovered quick and is more than healthy, ready to go.
"[Andre] Cisco is okay. He's fine.” Pederson said on Friday.
Fellow safety, Darnell Savage, was a limited participant in practice this week after suffering an injury last week against Cleveland and is questionable for this week. In the event that he does not play, Cisco will have pick up some slack and carry most of the load in the safety position.
Cisco has led the team in interceptions the past two seasons with seven picks in that time, the most by any Jaguar since Derek Cox had eight from 2010-'11.
The last time the Jaguars faced the Bills was in Jacksonville last season in a 25-20 win. Cisco had four tackles in that game and looks to be one of the cornerstone pieces on the road in hopes of another upset victory against Buffalo this week.
