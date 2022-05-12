Skip to main content
Jaguars Schedule Leak Tracker: Who Will Jacksonville Open 2022 Against?

With schedule leaks pouring out throughout the day, we will attempt to put together a running list of what Jacksonville's schedule just may look like.

The Jacksonville Jaguars know which teams they are playing in 2022, but it won't be until 8 p.m. that it is known exactly how the order will fall. 

Who will they open against? Will there be any primetime games that aren't Thursday Night Football bouts vs. the Titans? Will the Colts once again be the final opponent? And, of course, when is the bye week? 

In an effort to keep up with all of the shifting news about the Jaguars' schedule in new head coach Doug Pederson's first year leading the franchise, we are going to keep a running tab on updates and leaks that come out ahead of tonight. 

With that said, here is everything that appears to be known about the Jaguars' 2022 schedule thus far. The Jaguars home opponents are set to be the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders. The Jaguars away opponents are the Texans, Titans, Colts, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jaguars have had one game announced before the schedule's release: a Week 8 home contest against the Denver Broncos, which will be played in London.

Week 1

According to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay, the Jaguars will start the 2022 season at FedEx Field, taking on the Washington Commanders. 

This would be quite the storyline-centric game. For one, we would see Doug Pederson's first game with the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence come against his once-prized pupil in Washington quarterback Carson Wentz. Then there is the fact that there are a few players who be in revenge game situations, namely Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff and Washington left guard Andrew Norwell.

The Jaguars are 1-6 all-time vs. Washington. The Jaguars' last trip to FedEx field was a 41-10 loss in 2014. Pederson was 6-4 against Washington when he was the Eagles' head coach from 2016-2020.

