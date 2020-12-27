Jaguars Set New Franchise Record for Consecutive Losses with 41-17 Loss to Bears

Jacksonville has now lost 14 straight games, setting a new franchise record after a 41-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

For all of the talk there was in the national media and in Jacksonville this week about the prospects of the Jaguars needing to "tank" against the Chicago Bears, the Jaguars ensured in Week 16 that they wouldn't need to just throw the towel in to lose a game.

From fake punts attempts to letting Mike Glennon toss deep ball after deep ball, the Jaguars walked into TIAA Bank Field to win. But their efforts provided futile for the 14th week in a row as the Jaguars (1-14) lost 41-17to the Bears, inching them closer to both the No. 1 overall pick and the worst season in team history.

With the loss, the Jaguars are now 1-14 and have lost 14 games in a row, setting a new franchise record.

Jacksonville entered the game shorthanded due to the absences of star running back James Robinson, cornerback Sidney Jones, and wide receiver Collin Johnson all being ruled out before kickoff. Considering the injury-depleted team was already the NFL's youngest roster heading into this season, losing key contributors made a bad Jaguars team even worse on Sunday.

The 41-points scored by Chicago are the most Jacksonville's defense has allowed this season, and the result would have been the most lopsided loss of the season was it not for a 34-yard touchdown catch by Laviska Shenault with 4:37 left in the game.

Nothing really went right for the Jaguars, even though they entered halftime trailing only 13-10. Jacksonville started off hot, with a 12-play, 71-yard drive ending in a 26-yard Aldrick Rosas field goal.

Things went off the deep end from here. The Jaguars would score a touchdown on their third drive, a beautiful 20-yard touchdown catch from DJ Chark. After this, the Bears manhandled the Jaguars for the rest of the day's duration.

The two touchdown passes were clearly the highlight of Glennon's day, with the veteran quarterback failing to take advantage of a chance to win against his old team.

Glennon, who was named the starter on Saturday, completed 24 of 37 passes for 211 yards (5.7 yards per attempt) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. The first interception came with less than a minute left in the first half and only two plays after Mitch Trubisky had thrown an end-zone interception to Joe Schobert.

As a whole, Jacksonville's offense gained just 279 net yards and 14 first downs, with nearly half of those first downs coming on one second-quarter drive. The absence of Robinson was clear, though Dare Ogunbowale had a solid game in his place (14 rushes for 71 yards).

But it wasn't the offense or Glennon's ill-advised throws that doomed the Jaguars from the start on Sunday. Instead, it was a defense that couldn't get out of its own way.

Jacksonville may have allowed just 13 points in the first half, but context is needed. The Bears were at the one-yard line on one drive before a strange tight end sweep forced them to kick a field goal. Then, Trubisky threw a first-down interception in the end-zone before the half.

Even with these mistakes, the Bears still nearly dropped a 50-burger on the Jaguars. Chicago scored touchdowns on its first four drives of the second half, with their only non-scoring drives in the second half being their final three (two punts and a kneel-down).

Former Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson dominated his old team, catching 10 passes for 103 yards (10.3 yards per catch) and making multiple first downs. Meanwhile, veteran tight end Jimmy Graham caught four passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

With the loss, the Jaguars are now locked into the No. 1 overall pick. 14 consecutive losses have left a visible mark on the team, but they now have an inside track to Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars will close out the season in Week 17 with a road game against the Indianapolis Colts (11-4).