Jaguars Sign 4 Tryout Players, Including Marvin Hall and Naz Bohannon

The Jacksonville Jaguars invited 14 tryout players to their rookie minicamp this past weekend. On Monday, the Jaguars signed four of those players to the 90-man roster entering the next phase of the offseason.

The Jaguars announced Monday they signed the following players to the roster: wide receiver Willie Johnson IV, wide receiver Marvin Hall, wide receiver Ryan McDaniel, and Clemson tight end Naz Bohannon.

In corresponding moves to make room on the roster, the Jaguars waived veteran wide receivers Terry Godwin and Josh Hammond, as well as rookie safety Sean Mahone and rookie offensive lineman Marcus Tatum.

Hall has spent time with the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons in the past and joined the Jaguars rookie minicamp as a tryout player. The former Washington Huskies wideout stood out due to his speed and NFL production. He reportedly ran a 4.28 at his pro day in 2016 and has caught 37 passes for 772 yards and five touchdowns in his career, along with making an impact as a return man.

Bohannon is one of the most fascinating players who was at rookie minicamp this weekend. A 6-foot-6, 232-pound forward for Clemson's basketball team last season who also spent four years playing basketball at Youngstown State, Bohannon hasn't played football since high school. But he is represented by the same agent who helped Jacksonville’s director of player engagement and youth football Marcus Pollard make the transition from college basketball player to NFL tight end, giving Pollard and Bohannon an obvious connection.

McDaniel, a 6-foot-2, 215 pound rookie out of North Carolina Central, recorded 52 receptions for 678 yards and 4 touchdowns last season.

Johnson recorded four catches for 52 yards with Marshall in 2016 before a breakout year in 2017, catching 36 passes for 443 yards (12.3 yards per catch) and four touchdowns as a freshman.

Johnson recorded 42 catches for 726 yards (17.28 yards per catch) and 183 rushing yards and two touchdowns over the next three seasons, while also returning 21 kicks for 478 yards. Johnson also returned 19 punts for 148 yards, with the majority coming in his final season in 2021.

Johnson, a Fort Meyers, Florida native, recorded 32 catches for 626 yards (19.5 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in his final college season.