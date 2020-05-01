Jaguars Sign Free Agent Running Back Chris Thompson

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another free agent to the offseason roster, but this one is a veteran. The organization announced on Friday they had signed eighth-year running back Chris. Thompson. He is an unrestricted free agent who last played for the Washington Redskins.

The5-foot-8, 195-pound Florida State alum has spent his entire career thus far with the Redskins where he appeared in 66 career games. His career 250 rushes have totaled 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. A balanced back, he's also hauled in 212 receptions for 1,772 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

While in D.C., Thompson played under current Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden from 2014-2018 and the first five weeks of 2019.

When Gruden was fired from the Redskins in 2019, Thompson told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay, “For me, it’s just, the whole situation is frustrating, being 0-5. I care more about the person than I do the coach. At the end of the day, it’s somebody losing their job, somebody that I care about, somebody that I feel helped give me a big opportunity in this league on top of the Redskins drafting me.”

Thompson will now reunite with that coach and return home. He hails from Greenville, Florida and played high school football at Madison High School in Madison, Florida, a small town that sits between Tallahassee and Jacksonville, 120 miles east of TIAA Bank Field.

While at FSU, Thompson appeared in 38 games and started eight. He accumulated 1,735 yards on 277 rushes with 14 touchdowns, adding 430. yards and one touchdown on 45 receptions.

Between the recent NFL Draft, UDFA signings and now Thompson, the Jaguars have eight running backs on the roster with Leonard Fournette's future as the lead back up in the air. Thompson will join Fournette, second-year backs Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo, and a group of undrafted rookies in Jacksonville's backfield.