Jaguars Sign John Miller, Corey Peters to Active Roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added two veterans to the 53-man roster as a result of some recent injuries, signing veteran guard John Miller and defensive lineman Corey Peters to the active roster on Wednesday.

Peters played 25 snaps (43%) for the Jaguars in Week 5's 13-6 loss, recording four tackles. He rotated with Adam Gotsis at defensive end/defensive tackle in the place of the injured Foley Fatukasi.

Miller, meanwhile, was signed to fill in the depth along the offensive line after the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve with a knee injury. Head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that Bartch will miss the rest of the 2022 season after the third-year guard was injured on Sunday.

Miller was originally drafted in the third round (81stoverall) of the 2015 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. He has appeared in 84 games (all starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2015-18), Cincinnati Bengals (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2020-21).

In Bartch's place will be veteran guard/center Tyler Shatley, though Pederson also mentioned Miller, Walker Little and Cole Van Lanen as options at the left guard position.

The Jaguars had two open spots on the roster entering Wednesday after Bartch and outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson on injured reserve on Tuesday. Chaisson, who injured his knee in Sunday's game, is expected to return this season, Pederson said.

Undrafted rookie outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon will replace Chaisson on the active roster, while the Jaguars signed outside linebacker Rashod Berry to the practice squad on Wednesday to provide more depth at the position.

Berry has played in eight career NFL games – three with New England in 2020 and five with Detroit in 2021. The Jaguars signed Berry off waivers in May and he spent the 2022 training camp with Jacksonville.