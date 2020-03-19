One of the mainstays of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line room is returning to the team in 2020, with the Jaguars announcing Thursday that seventh-year interior lineman Tyler Shatley had been re-signed to a one-year contract.

Shatley has appeared in 76 games, starting 15, for the Jaguars since he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He has become one of the team's key depth pieces thanks to his versatility along the interior.

“Tyler has worked hard during his career to improve his craft and contribute to the team in every facet,” head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. “I appreciate his commitment to this team and franchise and look forward to his continued progression.”

Shatley is the first member of the Jaguars' unrestricted free agent group that has been re-signed. Restricted free agent Keelan Cole was also brought back to the team after the Jaguars placed a second-round tender on Cole on Tuesday.

"Shatley, 6-3, 310, has appeared in 78 games and made 16 starts during his six-year career in Jacksonville. He was one of three undrafted rookies to make the opening day roster in 2014 and has played in all 16 regular season games on three occasions," the Jaguars said in a statement. "The Icard, N.C. native has contributed on the offensive line and special teams, including serving as the team’s long snapper on game-tying and game-winning field goal attempts on Nov. 12, 2017 against the Los Angeles Chargers. "

With Shatley back in the fold, the Jaguars have secured the No. 1 interior line depth position on the team, though a swing tackle is still needed after Cedric Ogbuehi signed with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.