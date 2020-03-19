JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Re-Sign Reserve Lineman Tyler Shatley to a One-Year Contract

John Shipley

One of the mainstays of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line room is returning to the team in 2020, with the Jaguars announcing Thursday that seventh-year interior lineman Tyler Shatley had been re-signed to a one-year contract.

Shatley has appeared in 76 games, starting 15, for the Jaguars since he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He has become one of the team's key depth pieces thanks to his versatility along the interior.

“Tyler has worked hard during his career to improve his craft and contribute to the team in every facet,” head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. “I appreciate his commitment to this team and franchise and look forward to his continued progression.”

Shatley is the first member of the Jaguars' unrestricted free agent group that has been re-signed. Restricted free agent Keelan Cole was also brought back to the team after the Jaguars placed a second-round tender on Cole on Tuesday.

"Shatley, 6-3, 310, has appeared in 78 games and made 16 starts during his six-year career in Jacksonville. He was one of three undrafted rookies to make the opening day roster in 2014 and has played in all 16 regular season games on three occasions," the Jaguars said in a statement. "The Icard, N.C. native has contributed on the offensive line and special teams, including serving as the team’s long snapper on game-tying and game-winning field goal attempts on Nov. 12, 2017 against the Los Angeles Chargers. "

With Shatley back in the fold, the Jaguars have secured the No. 1 interior line depth position on the team, though a swing tackle is still needed after Cedric Ogbuehi signed with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Make Agreement with Versatile Defensive Lineman Rodney Gunter Public

The veteran defensive lineman is set to play multiple roles for the Jaguars' defense in 2020.

John Shipley

Jaguars Provide Details on Darqueze Dennard's Role, Announce Agreement to Terms

Darqueze Dennard will compete for a starting outside cornerback spot with the Jaguars in 2020.

John Shipley

Jaguars Announce Joe Schobert Signing and a Position Switch for Myles Jack

The Jaguars will be shifting their linebacker group around some after the addition of inside linebacker Joe Schobert.

John Shipley

Official: Jaguars Formally Announce Trade Which Sends Calais Campbell to Ravens

The Jaguars' trade of Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick has now been officially processed and announced.

John Shipley

Grading the Nick Foles Trade: Was the Return Worth It for the Jaguars?

Did the Jaguars get fair value in return for Nick Foles, or did they lose out on the deal to the Bears?

John Shipley

5 Free Agents Who Are Still Available Who Make Sense for the Jaguars

With most of the top free agents off the market, who else could the Jaguars pursue in free agency?

John Shipley

4 Takeaways From the Nick Foles Trade: What Does It Mean for Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars?

What does the Nick Foles trade mean for the Jaguars moving forward, and how could it impact the present and future of the team?

John Shipley

by

Dillon88

Report: Jaguars Beef Up Defensive Line, Agree to Terms With Defensive Lineman Rodney Gunter

The 28-year-old free agent defensive lineman is heading to Jacksonville's 4-3 defensive scheme, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

John Shipley

Jaguars Place Tenders on Wide Receiver Keelan Cole and Linebacker Austin Calitro

The Jaguars are keeping two of their younger role players from 2019 around, placing tenders on Keelan Cole and Austin Calitro.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Officially Announce A.J. Bouye to Broncos Trade

The Mar. 3 trade of A.J. Bouye to the Broncos has become official at the start of the league year.

John Shipley