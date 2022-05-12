Jaguars Sign Rookies Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, Snoop Conner, Gregory Junior, And Montaric Brown

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially started signing members of their 2022 draft class, announcing the signings of outside linebacker Travon Walker, linebacker Devin Lloyd, running back Snoop Conner, cornerback Gregory Junior, and cornerback Montaric Brown.

According to multiple reports, the Jaguars agreed to terms with No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker on Thursday. Including Walker, this would give the Jaguars five of seven draft picks under contract ahead of the start of rookie minicamp on Friday.

Lloyd is the second of Jacksonville's first-rounders, joining Walker after the Jaguars traded back into the first round for him as a Myles Jack replacement.

The Jaguars traded the No. 33 pick, the No. 106 pick (fourth-round), and the No. 180 pick (sixth-round) for the No. 27 pick, taking Tampa Bay's spot in the first round and ensuring one of the draft's top linebackers would land in Jacksonville.

Lloyd, a former safety, appeared in 47 games and started 32 for Utah after redshirting his freshman season. After collecting six tackles as a backup in 2018, Lloyd became a full-time starter in 2019. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2019 after leading the team with 91 tackles, along with 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and one interception.

Lloyd was named a first-team All-Pac 12 member in 2020 as he started five games. The Utah team captain recorded 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble, leading the team in tackles and tackles for loss.

Lloyd started 13 more games in 2021, being named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Pac 12 as he recorded 110 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 10 pass deflections and four interceptions.

Conner was Jacksonville's first selection on Day 3 as the Jaguars packaged a pair of sixth-round picks (No. 188 and No. 198) to move up to No. 154 to secure him following a trade of the No. 157 pick.

Conner played in a rotational role at Ole Miss, appearing in 35 games but starting two over the last three years. He rushed 304 times for 1,580 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 26 touchdowns, along with 32 catches for 225 yards.

Jacksonville selected Brown at No. 222 with their final pick of the draft, taking the Arkansas

Brown, a former four-star safety recruit, appeared in 42 games and started 34 over the last four seasons. He finished his career with 132 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 23 pass deflections, and seven interceptions.

Brown led Arkansas in pass deflections with seven in 2020 before leading the team with 11 in 2021 and leading the entire SEC in interceptions with five, leading to him earning first-team All-SEC honors as a redshirt senior.

The Jaguars drafted Ouachita Baptist cornerback Gregory Junior at No. 197.

Junior, who was a First Team All-GAC selection last season, appeared in 43 games for Ouachita Baptist and started 33. In 43 games, Junior recorded 128 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 17 pass deflections, and one interception, with seven pass breakups coming in 2021.