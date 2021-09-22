Jaguars Sign Veteran CB Nevin Lawson

Veteran cornerback Nevin Lawson is the newest elder in the Jaguars' cornerback room, signing with the team on Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a veteran to the secondary, signing eighth-year cornerback Nevin Lawson to the active roster on Wednesday.

Jacksonville has been forced into looking for outside help at cornerback after injuries have begun to mount at cornerback. Starting cornerback CJ Henderson left the Jaguars' Week 2 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos with a groin injury after 30 snaps.

Lawson has yet to play a snap in 2021 after missing the first two games of the season due to a suspension. Lawson was suspended in April for two games for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Lawson was released by the Raiders on Monday.

The eighth-year veteran has extensive experience, appearing in 88 games and starting 68 over the last seven seasons. Lawson spent the last two seasons with the Raiders, starting 14 games while recording nine pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Lawson struggled in 2020, allowing five touchdowns and 45 completions according to Pro Football Reference. With this in mind, the 30-year-old veteran would be the most experienced and seasoned cornerback on the Jaguars' roster if signed, with the current cornerback room consisting of one fifth-year player, a fourth-year player, two second-year corners, and a rookie.

Lawson was originally drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Lions, before joining the Raiders for the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. His career totals include 290 total tackles, 34 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Lawson could play a role for the Jaguars as early as Week 3, with Henderson questionable to play against a high-scoring Arizona Cardinals offense. The Jaguars have Shaquill Griffin starting at one cornerback spot, while Tyson Campbell, Chris Claybrooks and Tre Herndon give them flexibility at the other two.