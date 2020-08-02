Jaguars Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman Adam Gotsis

With two opt out along the defensive line in the last few days, the Jacksonville Jaguars have made a free agent addition to the defensive trenches.

The Jaguars announced Sunday they had signed fifth-year defensive end and former Denver Broncos second-round draft pick Adam Gotsis. Gotsis underwent knee surgery in December but according to Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post, he has been cleared to play following rehab.

"Gotsis, 6-4, 287, was originally selected in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Broncos and his career totals with Denver (2016-19) include 109 tackles, 13 passes defensed, 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles," the Jaguars said in a statement.

In 2019, Gotsis appeared in nine games, recording 16 tackles and one tackle for a loss before the knee injury ended his season down the final stretch. His best season came in 2018, with the former Georgia Tech lineman recording 38 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and four tackles for loss in 16 games (12 starts).

In four seasons in Denver, Gotsis appeared in 57 games and started 28. He recorded sacks in just two of his four seasons, with his career-high coming with three in 2018.

Earlier this week, the Jaguars were informed by veteran defensive tackle Al Woods and defensive end Lerentee McCray that each player would be opting out of the 2020 season, creating a need for more depth along the defensive line for Jacksonville.

"With the health and safety of my family in mind, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season during these trying times in 'Our Nation.' I will miss being there with my teammates, coaches and Jaguar personnel competing on Sundays, but I feel that God has directed my steps to make this decision," McCray said in a statement.

"I was honored to be involved in our team's social justice efforts during this offseason, and I look forward to continuing to support those affected in any way I can. My family and I appreciate the understanding and support of the Jaguars organization and our fans. We are praying and working for the health and safety for this great country! #toughtimesdontlasttoughpeopledo"