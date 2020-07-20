JaguarReport
Jaguars Sign Yet Another Draft Pick, This Time Adding Safety Daniel Thomas

John Shipley

On the same day the Jacksonville Jaguars signed kick returner/cornerback Chris Claybrooks, the club also signed fifth-round safety Daniel Thomas, bringing their signed rookie total to 10. 

Thomas, who the Jaguars selected out of Auburn with the No. 157 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, announced the signing himself via Twitter.

Claybrooks is the 10th member of the 12-rookie draft class to sign his contract. It is the largest draft class in team history, but the team has most of its rookies now under contract with only a few exceptions.

First-round cornerback CJ Henderson, offensive lineman Ben Bartch, cornerback Josiah Scott, wide receiver Laviska Shenault, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, wide receiver Collin Johnson and tight end Tyler Davis, seventh-round return man Chris Claybrooks have already signed. Still to sign are only the Jags' other first-rounder K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 20 overall) and sixth-round quarterback Jake Luton.

In 2019, the 5-foot-10, 215-pound Thomas recorded 74 tackles. 5.5 tackles for loss, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

In Thomas' four years in the SEC, he recorded 199 tackles, five interceptions, nine tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

Thomas will join Ronnie Harrison, Jarrod Wilson, and Andrew Wingard at the safety position. Earlier this offseason, the Jaguars lost safety Cody Davis to the New England Patriots in free agency.

“I can do both, being versatile. But I feel like I’m more comfortable close to the box. I don’t miss tackles in the box," Thomas said following being drafted. "You can go pull the film. Anytime I was close to the box, I didn’t miss a tackle. So I mean, if I’m in there it’s gonna be a guaranteed tackle, for sure tackle, I’m very confident in that. Best thing part of my game, I can tackle really well.

“You’re gonna get a very hard worker, a guy that does everything right. You’re gonna get a hard-hitting safety, very instinctive, very smart, always around the football.”

