Jaguars Tied for Longest Odds in Opening 2022 Super Bowl Chances

The Jaguars have unsurprisingly been given long odds to win next year's Super Bowl ... but could their odds increase as the offseason moves on?

No team was further away from reaching the Super Bowl this year than the 1-15 Jacksonville Jaguars. And as things stand today, oddsmakers don't think they will get much closer next season.

In opening odds to win Super Bowl LVI next season from BetOnline, the Jaguars are tied for the longest odds to win next year's Super Bowl at 75/1.

The Jaguars are grouped in with several other lowly teams: the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and the New York Jets. The Jets, Bengals, Lions, and Broncos are all picking within the top-10 in April's NFL Draft, while the Jaguars hold the draft's top selection.

Considering these odds are pre-free agency and the 2021 draft, it isn't surprising to see the Jaguars ranked so low in terms of odds. The Jaguars going from 1-15 to Super Bowl champions would be the most significant turnaround in NFL history, and likely even sports history. The simple logic is against them.

With that said, there is no reason to think this means the Jaguars should be expected to be the league's worst team for the second year in a row. The Jaguars have 11 draft picks in April, including five picks in the top-65. This features two first-round picks and two second-round picks, giving the Jaguars significant draft ammo to acquire difference-makers.

This doesn't factor in the fact that the Jaguars will likely have Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence under center next season. Oddsmakers won't factor this in before the selection is turned in for obvious reasons, but Lawrence's presence alone would likely add several wins to Jacksonville's team next season.

The quarterback position as a whole is what drives these odds, so there is reason to believe that drafting Lawrence and other top playmakers could boost the Jaguars' chances. At the very least, it could keep them from being on the bottom of the odds.

Plus, the entire NFL landscape is still set to change in the coming weeks and months. The 2021 offseason has been rumored to be the stage for the most quarterback movement of any offseason, and we have already seen the start of this with the Matthew Stafford/Jared Goff trade.

"We expect lots of volatility in the 2022 Super Bowl pre-seasons futures with the rumors of an offseason of quarterback musical chairs. The main movement will come if and when Deshaun Watson gets traded as this will make a big impact on the odds for the Texans and whatever team he goes," BetOnline said.

"Plus, anyone in that division will see their futures change dramatically. For example, the Dolphins are 22/1 right now and if Deshaun should end up in Miami, they would be in a great spot to rival the Bills for that Division and their odds would probably cut in half to 11/1 or 12/1.”

It is fair to give the Jaguars these types of long odds for now. This likely won't be as true in May when the Jaguars have some of the league's most talented rookies and a number of big free agency signings, but for now it is a fair stance.