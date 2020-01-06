Jaguars Tied for Second-Lowest Odds to Start Tom Brady in Week 1 in 2020

While the future of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hangs in the balance, there has been an avalanche of theories on where the future Hall of Fame passer will play next.

Will his next stop be in Jacksonville? Logic says of course not. Turns out, oddsmakers are saying the same thing.

According to BetOnline, the Jaguars are tied for the second-lowest odds to start Brady in Week 1 next season. Jacksonville has 25/1 odds to have Brady take the first snap of the 2020 season, tied with the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Only Washington, with 33/1 odds, has lower odds than Jacksonville to start Brady in Week 1. The Cleveland Browns lead all teams with 11/2 odds.

Brady's standing with the Patriots is in complete limbo as rumors swirl that he may be suiting up elsewhere next season. The 42-year old had one of his worst seasons in 2019, culminating in a 20-13 home loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs.

It makes sense for Jacksonville to have such low odds to sign and start Brady because it would make less than zero sense for the team to do so. Now, that hasn't stopped them from making certain decisions at quarterback in the past, but this feels like a lock to not happen for several reasons.

Among those reasons are the presence of Nick Foles and the emergence of Gardner Minshew II. Foles carries a massive cap number and cutting him before the 2020 season would lead to the Jaguars having to pay almost $34 million in dead cap.

Meanwhile, Minshew was a sixth-round rookie in 2019 who went 6-6 as a starter and broke franchise rookie passing records for touchdowns and passing yards. He electrified the team, fan base, and city, and will likely be given as many chances as possible to lead Jacksonville on the field in 2020.

On top of that, Minshew is nearly 20 years younger than Brady. Brady is without question one of the best quarterbacks of all-time, but it wouldn't make sense for Jacksonville to try to turn back the clock in 2020.