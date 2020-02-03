Jaguars Tied for Second-lowest Odds to Win Super Bowl LV in Updated Figures

A few weeks after the Jaguars got low initial odds to win next year's Super Bowl, it doesn't look like their standing is going to get any better.

According to BetOnline, the Jaguars have 80/1 odds to win Super Bowl LV in 2021, tied for the second-lowest odds of any NFL team. Jacksonville is tied with with Arizona Cardinals, and Cincinnati Bengals. Only the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins have lower odds to hoist the Lombardi season next season.

On Jan. 15, the Jaguars had 50/1 odds to win next year's Super Bowl, Todd with three other teams. Since then, only the Jaguars' odds have decreased.

Jacksonville has never appeared a Super Bowl in the team's 25-year history, coming up short in the AFC Championship on three different occasions (1996, 1999, 2017). The Jaguars are one of only four teams that has never played in a Super Bowl, joining Cleveland, Detroit, and Houston.

The Jaguars had a 6-10 record in 2019, the second consecutive season Jacksonville finished the year with a last place finish in the AFC South. After starting the year 4-4, the Jaguars went 2-6 in the second half of the season. Since 2018, the Jaguars have a 11-21 record.

Jacksonville's odds for win next year's Super Bowl are the lowest in the AFC South. Comparatively, the Tennessee Titans have 25/1 odds and the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have 33/1 odds. Tennessee advanced to the AFC Championship in 2019 and the Houston Texans made it to the Divisional round of the postseason, so it's not hard to rationalize why Jacksonville trails in odds.

The biggest change for the Jaguars since the season has ended has been the hiring of Jay Gruden as offensive coordinator on Jan. 21. Gruden, who was head coach of Washington from 2014-2019, will be replacing John DeFilippo, who served as Jacksonville's offensive coordinator for only one season. This shouldn't be a move that drives the Jaguars' odds down, and instead it should be presumed the Jaguars are simply considered one of the weaker teams in the league following the 2019 season. It'll be up to them to change the perception in 2020.