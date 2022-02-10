Jaguars' Tony Khan Debunks Bogus Congress Story

Tony Khan will not be running for congress, with the Jaguars' co-owner debunking the false story on Thursday afternoon.

No, Tony Khan won't be going to Washington.

After an odd and months-old faux filing of a statement of candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives with Khan's name on it made its rounds on social media, national publications began to pass along the message that Khan -- the son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan and president of All Elite Wrestling -- would be turning to politics.

The issue, of course, is that the report wasn't true. The filing was already suspicious considering AEW was listed as Khan's Principal Campaign Committee and TIAA Bank Field was used as his address. The filing was also signed on Sept. 13, with significant time passing until anyone even noticed.

Still, Khan was able to take to Twitter to set the story straight on Thursday, replying to a ProFootballTalk article about the false story.



The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of @AEW ’s roving reporter @tonyschiavone24. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as @The_MJF," Khan said, tying in AEW to his debunking of the clearly fraudulent claims of his candidacy.

It never made much sense to believe the story to begin with considering all of the duties Khan is currently wrapped up in. Aside from leading AEW, Khan plays a significant role with the Jaguars as co-owner and executive vice president of football administration and technology.

Khan is also the owner Fulham Football Club in London and has been Fulham's Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations since Feb. 2017. He is also the owner and chairman of TruMedia Networks, a Boston-based engineering firm specializing in sports analytics.

Khan also just finished conducting an extensive search for the Jaguars' next head coach. Khan was a significant piece of the Jaguars' search process, a process that eventually landed the Jaguars Doug Pederson as the seventh full-time head coach in franchise history.

"He was in both interviews with me. For me it was a great time just to get to know him and kind of what he does for the team and for the organization," Pederson said when asked about Khan at his introductory press conference. "He asked some difficult questions of me. But the process was really good, and it was great for me to kind of get to know him a little bit better."