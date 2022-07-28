Jaguars Training Camp: Why Press Taylor Envisions an Improved Offense

Talking about the Jaguars offense is synonymous with franchise centerpiece Trevor Lawrence. The sophomore’s development has been the talk of the offseason in many circles and continues to be explored as training camp is now underway. New offensive coordinator Press Taylor had a simple approach when detailing points of emphasis for Lawrence

“Really, the biggest thing is consistent improvement,” Taylor said. “Every single day, we want him to get better. That’s not always going to show up on a stat sheet if you’re stating practice, but we want the decision-making.

"I think back to day one, there was a movement play we had. I think it was actually the one he made the throw to Christian on the sideline. We talked about hey, when you get out the edge, you can progress it like this. Then day two, it was a different play, similar situation. He did exactly what we talked about in the meeting room. That’s just good to see. It went from a 20-yard completion to Christian to maybe a 9-yard completion to Chris Manhertz. For us, he’s taking the coaching to the field and he’s getting better. That’s really all we’re looking for at this point. We want Trevor to come out here and have the best Wednesday possible. That’s all we really care about. Is he better today than he was yesterday? That’s what we’re looking for from Trevor and all of our guys.”

The additions of wide receiver Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and athletic tight end Evan Engram in free agency combined with the return of 2021 first-rounder Travis Etienne gives this offense a boost heading into the 2022 season. For Press Taylor, these additions give him the pieces necessary to run the offense as he sees fit.

“We’re really excited about the talent and the type of team we have, and it’s our job as coaches to utilize what we have,” Taylor said. “You always have an idea of what your offense would like one day when you get everybody’s Calvin Johnson or Bo Jackson or whatever it might be. When I have those guys, here’s what I want it to be.

"In the process, you take all of the guys you have and you take their strengths, you take what you like to do, what they’re really good at, and you build something that reflects that and puts everybody in the best possible position. I feel like we’ve been able to do that. I feel like it’s things that Coach Pederson is comfortable with and things we all have experience with as a coaching staff, but also things that are going to put Trevor in a great position and then the guys around them and utilize their skillsets the best.”

With an offensive vision intact it’s now up to the players to see it through. Taylor and the offensive coaching staff are slowly integrating the playbook in order for the players to fully grasp the fundamentals.

“Through spring, I would say 90% of it was put in in the spring,” Taylor said.

“Here, we start back over. This is day three, we put in install three last night. So we’re still working our way through it of what’s introduced. They’re responsible for what they learned in the spring, so we do go quicker through these install meetings. In terms of what we’re practicing today, it’s still a third of the offense in terms of it is day three."

With plenty of practice time left and preseason games to establish a rhythm, things are looking upward for the Jags' offense. Press Taylor’s vision for an improved offensive unit is within reach and all eyes are on them as the off-season program continues.