Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Says He Is ‘About 85–90%’ Recovered From Lisfranc Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars are close to getting one of their most important players back at full health.

Jacksonville never got to see what they had in first-round running back Travis Etienne after selecting him No. 25 overall in last year's draft. In just the second preseason game, Etienne sustained a Lisfranc injury that required surgery and ended Etienne's rookie year before it ever actually began.

But now, Etienne is nearly back to his old self. with the former Clemson running back saying on Tuesday that he is "about 85-90%" recovered as the Jaguars' voluntary offseason workout program begins.

"Progress on my Lisfranc, I would say I’m about [in the] 85-90 percent area. I’m not doing everything but I’m doing the majority of the stuff," Etienne said on Tuesday.

"I got back, I want to say, I felt maybe like two or three weeks ago where I felt like I could really get back to myself, just being out there running full speed and just feeling fast, just running. It felt awesome just to be out there just running again. So, I would say I’m about 85-90 percent.”

A four-star running back (No. 15 running back recruit) out of high school, Travis Etienne committed to Clemson over Texas A&M and LSU. What would come next would be one of the most accomplished collegiate careers of any running back in recent memory.

Etienne led the team in rushing as a true freshman, carrying the ball 107 times for 766 yards and 13 touchdowns while earning Third-Team All-Conference honors. He took his game to another level when Clemson won the National Championship in 2018, rushing for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns and catching another two touchdowns. His 26 touchdowns set a conference record and earned him ACC Player of the Year, First-Team All-American, and First-Team All-Conference.

But the same year the Jaguars drafted Etienne to pair with fellow former Clemson Tiger and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars lost their explosive rookie to a season-ending injury in an exhibition game.

Now, though, the Jaguars are looking forward to seeing what Etienne can do in Doug Pederson's offense a year after the team's offense failed to generate big plays on a consistent level.

“Just going off of [Head Coach] Coach [Doug] Pederson’s resume, he’s won two Super Bowls, he’s been there. I think it was like 2017. He knows what he’s doing, so it’s easier to get behind a guy who’s been there, who has the blueprint," Etienne said.

"It’s just us trusting him and following his blueprint and I feel like things will work out. I’m definitely excited to see what the future has for us.”

Etienne, who Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said at the combine was ahead of schedule, will figure to be a big piece in Jacksonville's future and in their plans for 2022.

"He looks really good. He took the year to really transform his body and learn how to be a pro in his development. We are really excited to get him back on the grass and he is a little bit ahead of schedule right now," Baalke said.