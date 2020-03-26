JaguarReport
Jaguars Cornerback Tre Herndon and Girlfriend Treyleanna Robinson Donate Over 10,000 Meals in Response to COVID-19

John Shipley

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread throughout the United States and Northeast Florida, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon and his girlfriend Treyleanna Robinson have stepped up in a major way. 

Herndon and Robinson have partnered with Feeding Northeast Florida, a local food bank that serves the Jacksonville area, to support those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Herndon and Robinson have pledged a donation that will provide 10,000 meals to residents that Feeding Northeast Florida serves. 

"Proud to have you as a part of our Jaguars family, @_423hern ," the Jaguars tweeted from their official team account. "Let’s all do what we can to help one another during this challenging time."

Herndon is a third-year player who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Due to his status as an undrafted player on a smaller contract (made $570,000 in 2019), Herndon's donation to the local Jacksonville community amid the COVID-19 outbreak is even more commendable. 

Feeding Northeast Florida is a key service in the fight against hunger in Jacksonville and throughout the state, and the donation of over 10,000 meals comes at a key time in which many are struggling due to the impacts of COVID-19.

"It means everything to an organization like ours," Sarah Dobson, Feeding Northeast Florida's director of development, told JaguarReport when asked about Herndon's donation. 

"During a time like this, we find that those who are most vulnerable, the people who are struggling to make ends meet already, are the ones who are hardest hit when something like this happens. So to have leaders in the community like Tre and like other members of the Jaguars to step forward and to work for the people with the greatest needs, it means so much."

Dobson said Herndon's large donation is especially impactful because of the example it can set for others in the community to follow. By giving back, he shows that the community can band together during a time of uncertainty. 

"It is great. I don't know how else to say it. Every bit helps. A large donation like Tre's to the hundred dollar donations that someone can give right from their credit card or checkbook, every bit helps," Dobson said.

"Being that inspiration to bring the community together at a time where we are full of anxiety and we don't know exactly what the future looks like, that means so much."

Earlier this week, Jaguars owner Shad Khan donated $1 million in support of northeast Florida’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. The donation is designed to provide essential support to local organizations focused on the immediate health and well-being of First Coast residents.

“I want to say thank you to every group or individual who is personally stepping up for the people of Jacksonville during these uncertain times,” Khan said. “It’s my privilege to help.

“However, the most important gift is the one everyone in Jacksonville can share with one another, and that’s to heed the direction of our health authorities here and nationally so we can get past this safely and successfully. Let’s get through this together but let’ s do it by staying home. We’ll catch up in Jax soon, in good health and spirit, and I look forward to that day.”

