JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Trim Active Roster Down to 80 After Series of Moves

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars had to narrow their roster down to 80 players by Aug. 16, but the team got a week headstart by making a series of roster moves on Saturday. 

The Jaguars announced they had waived rookie running back Tavien Feaster, first-year offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier, rookie offensive lineman Steven Nielsen and rookie kicker Brandon Wright, along with releasing third-year safety Doug Middleton, who spent last season with the team. 

The Jaguars also placed sixth-year defensive lineman Rodney Gunter on the Active/Non-Football Illness list. Gunter was one of the team's most important signings in free agency after spending five years with the Arizona Cardinals, and his importance was only magnified last week when defensive tackle Al Woods announced he would opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19. 

"Including TE James O'Shaughnessy (knee), who is on the team’s Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, the Jaguars now have 80 players on their active list," the Jaguars said in a statement. 

"The Jaguars, who may carry 80 players on their active list until the final roster reduction to 53 players on Sept. 5, are now eligible to have all 80 players at the facility, including on the practice field, simultaneously throughout training camp."

Jacksonville currently has three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, along defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is on the Reserve/Franchise list. Ngakoue has not yet signed the franchise tag tender the Jaguars placed on him in March.

The members of Jacksonville's roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is as follows:

RB Ryquell Armstead

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

OL Ryan Pope

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19," the Jaguars said in a statement on Sunday to provide clarity about the new list.

"Clubs, club personnel, other players and player-agents are not permitted to disclose a player’s reason for placement on Reserve/COVID-19 or a player’s status with regard to such illness. However, players are permitted to disclose their own medical information."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An In-Depth Review of Jaguars' Gardner Minshew’s 2019 Season: Blending the Film and Data

How successful was Gardner Minshew's 2019 season, and what could it mean moving forward?

Gus Logue

Inside AFC South: Key Position Battles to Watch in Training Camp

With training camp set to continue to progress to its next stages, which AFC South position battles are the most intriquing to track?

John Shipley

5 Greatest Areas of Concern for Jaguars' 2020 Outlook

What are the biggest red flags facing the Jacksonville Jaguars today? We give our takes here on what they may be.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Duo of Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson Set to be Vital for Jaguars in 2020

With question marks around Yannick Ngakoue, K'Lavon Chaisson and Josh Allen are now a duo of the utmost importance.

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 37 and Who Has Donned it Best

A group of safeties leads the pack in the debate for the best No. 37 in Jaguars history, but who is at spot No. 1?

John Shipley

Jaguars' DJ Chark Accepting of Leadership Role Among Team's Young Receivers

With two new rookie receivers on the Jacksonville Jaguars, DJ Chark has suddenly found himself the veteran in only his third year. It's something he's still getting accustomed to.

KassidyHill

Expectations for Jawaan Taylor Remain High Within Jaguars' Locker Room

Jawaan Taylor had an impressive rookie season and is looking to take an even bigger jump in year two. In the eyes of some of his teammates, he is already well on his way.

John Shipley

Jaguars Activate Michael Walker, Charles Jones From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Jacksonville now has three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List after having eight players on the list by the end of Sunday.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Rashaan Melvin To Opt Out of 2020 Season

Rashaan Melvin informed the Jaguars of the decision on Thursday.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Even Without Al Woods, the Jaguars' Goal of Stopping the Run Hasn't Changed

Jacksonville knows it will need to improve its run defense if it is to generate more wins in 2020, but the task is a bit tougher without Al Woods.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley