Jaguars UDFA Steven Nielsen Aiming to Set an Example As Next International Pro

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie offensive tackle Steven Nielsen has traveled far and wide in his pursuit of a career in the NFL. In fact, his journey has taken him across continents, countries, schools, and more.

This summer and early fall, Nielsen and his 6-foot-8, 307-pound frame will be calling Jacksonville home as he attempts to go from undrafted free agent to a member of the 53-man roster. But before Nielsen ever even came to the United States, he was fostering his love for football in his hometown of Dragør, Denmark, nearly 4,700 miles away from Jacksonville.

In Denmark, many children grow up playing soccer or handball, and for some time Nielsen was no different. But once his older brother began playing the sport of American football with a club team, Nielsen was hooked. Finally, he had found a sport that suited him.

So, I started when my brother started playing when I was I think 12," Nielsen told JaguarReport in an interview.

"So he started playing and then yeah, I just started playing with him and it just looked like a fun sport because like, I used to play soccer and stuff like that, but I was just too big, so I actually had a chance to play a sport where I could use my size to my advantage."

Nielsen's desire to perform at the highest level possible was instilled in him from the start of his football career, but it wasn't until a few years after he began playing football that he knew it was what he wanted to do with his life, even if it meant going far, far from home.

"When I actually sat down and I was like, 'this is what I want to do,' I was probably around 16," Nielsen said.

Nielsen and his family would decide for the teenager to take a big leap in hopes of giving himself a future in football, both in college and at the professional level. The Danish native would move to the United States, taking his talents to La Lumiere School in La Porte, IN.

While the football program at La Lumiere wasn't quite an elite football factory, it was a big change for a player entering a new country, culture, and, in many ways, a new sport due to the differences in football that is played in Denmark vs. football played in America.

But the time at La Lumiere was crucial for Nielsen nonetheless. It showed him what kind of commitment is needed for football, and just how far his immense physical talents could take him as long as he had the proper support.

"I went to a small private school in Indiana. So it wasn't like, the big-time high school football, but it was still different than back home," Nielsen said. "Like back home, they practice twice a week and in high school, we practice every day. So it was different like that. And I had the weight room and stuff like that. It was on a whole new level and just that was huge for me."

Eventually, the college ranks would come calling for Nielsen. Just years following moving to the United States, Nielsen had brought himself to the doorstep of collegiate football, inching him even closer to realizing his dreams.

But deciding on the right fit for Nielsen would be crucial. He wanted a school that would not only help him develop on the field, but could help provide him a structure off of the field that he had been missing since he left his home, family, and friends in Denmark.

Eventually, Nielsen would select Eastern Michigan as his next stop and his next home. In the Eagles' program, Nielsen would find a program that perfectly matched him and his needs.

"It was the best decision of my life. It was just a family feel," Nielsen said. "And it was just what I needed [after] leaving my family behind and my friends behind, I needed a place that could feel like home and felt like I had a family. And that is what Eastern was. ... So I'm just so glad that I made that decision."

In four years at Eastern Michigan, Nielsen started nearly 40 games between appearances at guard, right tackle, and left tackle. Divison-I football was a massive jump for the young offensive linemen who had just brought his talents to the country a few years prior, but Nielsen never looked like he didn't belong.

From his massive frame to his smooth kickslide, Nielsen had the look of a top-notch blindside protector. But he was still a developing player, with his own areas of improvement that he made a point to focus on.

The largest area of concentration? Making sure he didn't try to dominate by simply being bigger than the player across from him, an advantage he had known for his entire playing career.

"I would say that I am a big guy that can move. I think that I am really athletic for my size," Nielsen said when asked about his greatest strength.

"It was [an advantage] but it was still -- I still have to rely on my technique. In high school and back home, it was [easier] just because I was big," Nielsen said. "But then when I came to college, I actually had to use my technique and stuff like that. But my size is definitely an advantage. "

After four years at Eastern Michigan, Nielsen joined a draft class that would have its pre-draft process turned upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nielsen would still train and speak with teams, but the disruption in the typical draft schedule was prevalent.

Eventually, seven rounds came and went and Nielsen's name wasn't called. He was immediately thrust into the process of undrafted free agency, and one team came calling before any other could: the Jaguars.

As Nielsen would explain, the Jaguars were the first team to contact him and thus placed themselves at the front of the line for his services. He may not had gotten the draft moment he had dreamed about several years and thousands of miles earlier, but he had still realized his dream of signing an NFL contract and officially finding himself on a roster.

Now, Nielsen will attempt to make his mark in Jacksonville and inspire Denmark children who look up to him and want to follow the same journey he embarked on. Nielsen himself has followed past Denmark natives such as kicker Morten Andersen, guard Hjalte Froholdt, and offensive lineman Andreas Knappe to the sport's highest level, and now he wants to make sure he can set an example for children back home who look up to him in the same manner.

"I mean, that's so hard to put into words. But it is unbelievable. I mean, I have had people, like young people, back home. say, 'I want to be like you. I want to take the path as you have gone,'" Nielsen said.

"I mean, I can't even put the words on it. I am so blessed to be in this position. "

Now, Nielsen will work his hardest to ensure his journey continues in Jacksonville. The game of football has taken him around the world, and there is no telling where it could take him next. When you love the game as much as Nielsen clearly does, anything is truly possible.

I miss football so much and I just can’t wait to be back and start playing again. I have never missed it this much," Nielsen laughed.

"I just have a huge love and passion for football. I mean, I moved across the world to play it so I mean, I'm definitely bringing some love and some passing for football."