Jaguars Vs. Bears: Week 16 Snap Count Analysis

Who played the most snaps for the Jaguars in Week 16 and why? We examine each snap count from the loss to the Bears here.

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) after thier 41-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (55 snaps)

LG Andrew Norwell: 55 (100%)

C Tyler Shatley: 55 (100%)

RG A.J. Cann: 55 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 55 (100%)

QB Mike Glennon: 55 (100%)

LT Cam Robinson: 52 (95%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 48 (87%)

WR DJ Chark: 41 (75%)

WR Keelan Cole: 40 (73%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 39 (71%)

TE Tyler Eifert: 28 (51%)



WR Chris Conley: 27 (49%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 26 (47%)

RB Devine Ozigbo: 11 (20%)

FB Bruce Miller: 6 (11%)

OT Will Richardson: 5 (9%)

TE Eric Saubert: 4 (7%)

RB Craig Reynolds: 3 (5%)

Dare Ogunbowale played the second-most snaps of his career, and the largest share of total % of snaps, on Sunday due to an ankle injury to James Robinson. It was the first game of his career in which he ever carried the ball more than twice, rushing 14 times for 71 yards (5.07 yards per carry).

Laviska Shenault surprisingly played more snaps than DJ Chark, but this was also in part due to how Jacksonville uses Shenault. Shenault was frequently used as an in-line player on Sunday, leading to him getting extra snaps in tight formations.

Craig Reynolds became the sixth Jaguars' back to record a touch in what was his Jaguars debut. He followed James Robinson, Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo, Bruce Miller, and Ogunbowale.

Cam Robinson missed just three snaps after limping off of the field in the first half. Will Richardson took his place at left tackle, but Robinson quickly returned to the game.

Due to Collin Johnson's hamstring injury, just four wide receivers saw snaps for the Jaguars on Sunday. Each receiver saw at least three targets, with DJ Chark leading the team in yards and tying with Laviska Shenault for the lead in targets. Shenault led the team in yardage.

Defense (72 snaps)

LB Joe Schobert: 72 (100%)

LB Myles Jack: 72 (100%)

FS Jarrod Wilson: 72 (100%)

CB Greg Mabin: 71 (99%)

CB Tre Herndon: 71 (99%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 56 (78%)

DT Doug Costin: 49 (68%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 47 (65%)

DT Daniel Ekuale: 44 (61%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 40 (56%)

SS Josh Jones: 39 (54%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 35 (49%)

LB Joe Giles-Harris: 32 (44%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 29 (40%)

DT Taven Bryan: 25 (35%)

DT Daniel Ross: 21 (29%)

DE Aaron Lynch: 17 (24%)