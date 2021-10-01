Jaguars vs. Bengals: Week 4 Snap Analysis

Who played the most snaps against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football and why? We break it all down here.

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (56 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: (56, 100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: (56, 100%)

C Brandon Linder: (56, 100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: (56, 100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: (56, 100%)

RB James Robinson: (53, 95)

WR Marvin Jones: (52, 93%)

WR Laviska Shenault: (42, 75%)

WR Tavon Austin: (41, 73%)

RG Ben Bartch: (35, 62%)

TE Chris Manhertz: (24, 43%)

RG A.J. Cann: (21, 38%)

TE Dan Arnold: (18, 32%)

TE Luke Farrell: (16, 29%)

TE Jacob Hollister: (11, 20%)

WR Tyron Johnson: (9, 16%)

WR Jamal Agnew: (8, 14%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: (3, 5%)

WR DJ Chark: (3, 5%)

The Jaguars have not been able to get through a game with their offensive line in one piece since Week 1. This time, it was right guard A.J. Cann going down with a knee injury, leaving Ben Bartch to play 2 1/2 quarters as the Jaguars' right guard. Bartch was solid as a run-blocker but ultimately had some issues in pass protection, though he still remains the Jaguars' top backup option at guard over Tyler Shatley.

Jacksonville went in an interesting direction at wide receiver. DJ Chark broke his ankle on the third play of the game and was subsequently carted off the field, leading to the Jaguars bumping Tavon Austin up to a starting role. Austin played only seven of his 41 snaps in the slot, with the rest of his snaps coming at Chark's position on the outside. By comparison, Tyron Johnson played only nine snaps and has continued to be an afterthought in the offense.

Jamal Agnew saw more snaps on offense than he has over the last two weeks, and he made it count. Agnew took one designed carry 11 yards for a first down and a big gain on a Jaguars scoring drive, while he caught a wildly impressive 27-yard toe-drag catch in the second-half. He has earned more snaps, whether in a defined role or as a receiver.

The Jaguars experimented a lot with their tight ends on Thursday. All four active tight ends saw at least one target, including newcomer Dan Arnold, who just joined the team a few days ago after a trade from Carolina. Expect for Arnold's snaps to increase as the season progresses, with Hollister likely as the odd man out.

James Robinson got back to his 2020 version of snaps on Thursday with Carlos Hyde a late addition to the inactive list. Hyde has been entrenched as the Jaguars' No. 2 running back all season and has even done well when called upon, but Robinson was given nearly every single running back snap after a shoulder injury forced Hyde to be scratched from the lineup. Robinson dominated the touches and snaps in the backfield, which shouldn't be expected to change if Hyde remains out.

Defense (58 snaps)

S Andrew Wingard: (58, 100%)

S Rayshawn Jenkins: (58, 100%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: (58, 100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: (58, 100%)

LB Myles Jack: (58, 100%)

LB Damien Wilson: (51, 88%)

DL Malcom Brown: (43, 74%)

DE/OLB Josh Allen: (41, 71%)

CB Tre Herndon: (39, 67%)

DL Adam Gotsis: (35, 60%)

DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: (35, 60%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: (29, 50%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: (26, 45%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: (25, 43%)

DL Taven Bryan: (16, 28%)

S Rudy Ford (7, 12%)

DE/OLB Lerentee McCray: (1, 2%)

There continues to be no rotation at safety. Andrew Wingard had another solid game, playing 100% of the snaps at safety for the second game in a row. Wingard had one solid stop at the goal-line and tackled Joe Mixon on a hurdle attempt, so it wasn't surprising to see him on the field every down as opposed to rookie safety Andre Cisco. Until Wingard slips, it appears Cisco doesn't have a role.

Damien Wilson played most of the snaps against the Bengals, even when the Bengals went into empty formations. Rudy Ford only ever entered the game when the Jaguars subbed Wilson off the field in favor of a dime package, and it doesn't look as if that package is even a huge part of the Jaguars' defense at this point.

Tre Herndon played 100% of the Jaguars' slot snaps in his first action of the season, sending Chris Claybrooks to the bench. Herndon had a solid tackling effort but wasn't as effective in coverage, though it appears the Jaguars are set to continue with him as their top slot corner, with Tyson Campbell playing every snap outside.

Adam Gotsis continues to make plays in Roy Robertson-Harris' absence. The veteran defender recorded a sack and a quarterback hit while playing starter's snaps, playing next to Malcom Brown when the Jaguars went with a four-man line.