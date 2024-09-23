Jaguars vs. Bills Live Game Thread
BUFFALO, New York -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to avoid an 0-3 start against the Buffalo Bills in Highmark Stadium on Monday Night Football.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Jaguars are coming off two bitter losses in winnable games against the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. The offense has struggled through it's last six quarters. Against the Browns, the lack of execution and communication was at it's most evident. They face a red-hot Bills team.
Our John Shipley predicted a Bills victory over the Jaguars in a 23-16 contest:
"Simply put, I do not know if the Jaguars' offense can keep up with the Bills' and Josh Allen's scoring output. I do not think the Jaguars' defense will be run through like a hot knife through butter like the Dolphins' defense was against the Bills' offense; in fact, I have plenty of reason to believe the Jaguars' defense can hold their own against Buffalo. But the Jaguars' offensive issues are not going to go away after one weak. They struggle blocking, they struggle scheming players open, and they struggle even getting out of the huddle in high-leverage situations. Until the Jaguars' offense shows some life, it will be hard to pick them."
Here's how you can watch Monday's game:
TV: ESPN
Venue: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York
Kickoff: (7:30 p.m. EST / 4:30 p.m. PST)
ESPN will broadcast Monday's contest with on-air talent including Chris Fowler (Play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (Color Commentator), and Louis Riddick (Color Commentator). If you are local to the Jackonville area, you can watch the game on Jaguars.com through NFL+. You can also use the Jaguars mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.
Radio: 1010 AM/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio
You can listen to the game on 1010 AM and 92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio, the official Jaguars radio network partner.
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
