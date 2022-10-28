Jaguars vs. Broncos: 5 Questions and Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) and Denver Broncos (2-5) will both be attempting to end four-game skids in London this weekend.

For the Jaguars, Sunday offers a chance to finally prove a young team can close a football game. For the Broncos, Sunday will mark the return of Russell Wilson from injury and could determine the future of head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below.

1) Can the Jaguars' defense get back on track against a struggling Broncos offense?

John Shipley: There hasn't quite been an offense struggling as much entering a game vs. the Jaguars as the Denver Broncos, though perhaps the Colts in Week 6 also qualify. The Colts had a rebound game and their best offensive performance of the season against the Jaguars a few weeks ago, so Jacksonville will have to hope they can stop a repeat performance this weekend. The Broncos' defense is worse now than even that Colts' team was, though, and I think they have injuries along their skill group and offensive line to limit their potential to do much damage.

Brett Hawn: The Jaguars' defense has a prime opportunity to regain momentum against a Broncos offense that ranks last in both points and red zone touchdown percentage. Russell Wilson is set to be the starting quarterback, but the nine-time Pro-Bowler hasn’t nearly performed to the standard many expected him to bring from Seattle. If there were a game that the Jaguars need to capitalize on it would certainly be this one.

2) Does Travis Etienne see an even larger role in the offense without James Robinson this week?

John Shipley: I think you see him in a role pretty similar to last week when he touched the football 15 times (14 rush, one catch) for 119 yards, while playing 80% of the snaps. JaMycal Hasty will surely get more carries after five in the first seven weeks, but Etienne is now the workhorse of the offense. He might not ever be given 25+ carries consistently like a true bell-cow back, but he has the ability to make the most of those touches thanks to his explosive ability.

Brett Hawn: No question. Against the New York Giants, Etienne played 80% of the snaps and took on a majority of the rushing load. Head coach Doug Pederson made clear that backup JaMycal Hasty will handle more carries, but I fully expect Etienne to still handle the bulk of the work. Most importantly, Etienne’s receiving skills will guarantee him time on the field, especially against a Broncos defense that requires creativity on offense to beat.

3) Who is the most important player on offense and defense?



John Shipley: On offense, I will go with Travis Etienne Jr. The Jaguars are likely to going to have a tough day through the air due to the talent of Denver's pass-rush and secondary, so I think the Jaguars will need Etienne to create chunk plays to keep them in positive situations. This is a Broncos' pass defense that has a case to be made as the best of the NFL, so big plays from Etienne on the ground will be critical.

On defense, give me Tyson Campbell. With the Jaguars placing starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve with a back injury earlier this week, they will need Campbell to continue to elevate his game. If the Broncos are going to hit big plays, it will have to be to their receivers on the outside. Campbell will be tested, so the Jaguars will have to hope he is ready.

Brett Hawn: I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the Jaguar's offense will go as far as Trevor Lawrence takes them. The second-year signal caller will have a difficult time Sunday against a top-ranked Broncos defense but if he can manage to play a clean football game and show that he can make plays under pressure, then the Jaguars have a legit chance at winning this game.

On defense, Josh Allen and the defensive line need to be disruptive in both the run and pass to further negate a porous Broncos offense. The Broncos' 14.3 points per game is dead last in the NFL and a major teller in their prolonged offensive struggle. The Jaguars cannot allow themselves to be the victim of an offensive breakout.

4) Biggest storyline entering Sunday?

John Shipley: Can the Jaguars finally finish a game?

The Jaguars are 0-5 in close games this season, losing by one score to Washington, Philadelphia, Houston, Indianapolis, and New York. Each game was a contest where the Jaguars more or less beat themselves, either moving the ball efficiently and in chunk yards but struggling with turnovers and red-zone issues, or with the defense allowing too many breakdowns through the air and quarterback runs. The Jaguars are a young team that has lost five games in five different fashions. They simply need to learn how to win. Can they do it this week?

Brett Hawn: Can the Jaguars get it done again in London?

The Jaguars are 3-4 at Wembley Stadium and some dub London as a home away from home for the team. With arguably the most important game to date for the Jags, they’ll need the home field advantage to get it done again overseas.



5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: Jaguars 16, Broncos 13. I think this is going to be a whacky, sloppy game, but I do think the Jaguars' offense should give them a shot.

Brett Hawn: Trevor Lawrence will play turnover-free football and the Jaguars' defense will find a way to stall the Broncos' offense just enough to end their losing skid by applying consistent pressure and making life difficult in the run game.

Jaguars take this one over Denver, 17-14.