Jaguars vs. Broncos: Week 8 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (72 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 72 (100%)

LG Tyler Shatley: 72 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 72 (100%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 72 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 72 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 72 (100%)

WR Zay Jones: 71 (99%)

TE Evan Engram: 67 (93%)

RB Travis Etienne: 57 (79%)

WR Christian Kirk: 56 (78%)

WR Marvin Jones: 39 (54%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 27 (38%)

RB JaMycal Hasty: 16 (22%)

TE Dan Arnold: 15 (21%)

TE Luke Farrell: 9 (12%)

WR Tim Jones: 2 (3%)

RB Snoop Conner: 1 (1%)

The running back room behind Travis Etienne saw a bit of change, but Etienne's playing time didn't. He played the exact same number of snaps this week as he did last week, but this time he was given 10 more carries, totalling a career-high 24.

Snoop Conner registered his first snap of the season. He was the full back on a short-yardage conversion, with the Jaguars faking a handoff to Conner before pitching it to Etienne on the outside.

JaMycal Hasty played a season-high in snaps and got a season-high seven touches (four rush, three receptons), though this resulted in just 10 yards from scrimmage.

Christian Kirk lagged far behind Zay Jones in terms of snaps on the field, though Jones only drew three targets despite playing nearly the entire game. Kirk, meanwhile, was targeted seven times, catching three passes for 40 yards. Kirk was targeted on Lawrence's game-ending interception.

Defense (61 snaps)

CB Tyson Campbell: 61 (100%)

LB Foyesade Oluokun: 61 (100%)

LB Devin Lloyd: 61 (100%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 60 (98%)

FS Andre Cisco: 59 (97%)

CB Darious Williams: 57 (93%)

OLB Travon Walker: 52 (85%)

OLB Josh Allen: 50 (82%)

CB Tre Herndon: 41 (67%)

DL Foley Fatukasi: 33 (54%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 32 (52%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 32 (52%)

DL Corey Peters: 24 (39%)

DL Arden Key: 21 (34%)

DL Dawuan Smoot: 21 (34%)

FS Andrew Wingard: 3 (5%)

LB Chad Muma: 2 (3%)