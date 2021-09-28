Jaguars vs. Cardinals: Snap Analysis

Which Jaguars played the most against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, and why? We break it all down here.

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 31-19 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (68 snaps)

RG A.J. Cann: (68, 100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: (68, 100%)

C Brandon Linder: (68, 100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: (68, 100%)

WR Marvin Jones: (66, 97%)

LG Andrew Norwell: (62, 91%)

LT Cam Robinson: (60, 88%)

WR DJ Chark: (59, 87%)

TE Jacob Hollister: (46, 68%)

WR Laviska Shenault: (44, 65%)

RB James Robinson: (40, 59%)

TE Chris Manhertz: (25, 37%)

RB Carlos Hyde: (23, 34%)

TE Luke Farrell: (17, 25%)

OT Will Richardson: (8, 12%)

WR Phillip Dorsett: (7, 10%)

WR Jamal Agnew: (6, 9%)

LG Ben Bartch: (6, 9%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: (5, 7%)

WR Tyron Johnson: (2, 3%)

The Jaguars had to do some shuffling along the offensive line. Will Richardson played only one series in place of starting left tackle Cam Robinson, who briefly left the game with a shoulder injury. The drive Richardson played, though, was the touchdown drive in which the Jaguars ran the ball eight times and didn't pass once. Maybe some of that had to do with the run game dominance, but some more of it could likely be attributed to having a backup tackle in the game against Chandler Jones. Then there is Ben Bartch, who once again entered the game at guard instead of Tyler Shatley. Bartch has now replaced both Norwell and A.J. Cann in consecutive weeks when injuries have hit.

The Jaguars seemingly have Tyron Johnson a bit in the dog house. Johnson continues to play fewer snaps than any other receiver on the team, which this week included Phillip Dorsett (who was released on Monday). Johnson didn't play well in Week 2, but he has also been relegated to the bench, it would appear.

We told you that Jacob Hollister would step right into James O'Shaughnessy's role, and he did just that. Hollister had the most snaps among the team's tight ends in his first game with the Jaguars, though a poor red-zone drop likely played into the Jaguars' decision to include Dan Arnold in the CJ Henderson trade.

James Robinson saw a small dip in snaps this week, though that could potentially have to with his usage. Robinson saw a lot more touches this week than the previous two weeks, including six carries on the Jaguars' touchdown drive in the third-quarter. Robinson saw a lot of consecutive touches on Sunday, so the Jaguars gave him more of a breather than usual.

Defense (67 snaps

FS Andrew Wingard: (67, 100%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: (67, 100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: (67, 100%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: (67, 100%)

LB Myles Jack: (67, 100%)

LB Damien Wilson: (57, 85%)

DE/OLB Josh Allen: (51, 76%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: (45, 67%)

DL Adam Gotsis: (44, 66%)

DL Malcom Brown: (44, 66%)

DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: (41, 61%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: (35, 52%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: (31, 46%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: (22, 33%)

SS Rudy Ford: (15, 22%)

DL Taven Bryan: (13, 19%)

DE/OLB Lerentee McCray: (4, 6%)

For the first time this season, the Jaguars didn't implement any rotation at safety (even though Joe Cullen said earlier in the week that it would likely be the case). Rudy Ford did see time as the third safety in the Jaguars' dime packages, but rookie safety Andre Cisco didn't record a snap for the first time this season. That likely won't change in Week 4 after Andrew Wingard recorded an interception during a solid performance in Week 3.

DaVon Hamilton's snaps are shrinking. Perhaps that is due to the Cardinals spreading out their formations, but the Jaguars clearly trust Malcom Brown more in run-stopping situations than Hamilton currently. Hamilton saw decreased snaps for the second week in a row, which could be a sign of his role with the Jaguars not progressing.

It is clear now that Dawuane Smoot is the Jaguars' second edge defender on the depth chart. K'Lavon Chaisson saw the same amount of snaps this week as last week with Smoot getting more third-down reps and Jihad Ward seeing more snaps as well. Right now, the edge spot goes Allen -- Smoot -- Ward -- Chaisson.

Tyson Campbell played 100% of the snaps for the first time this season, playing each of his snaps on the outside as opposed to in the slot. Campbell is the Jaguars' new starting outside cornerback, and Sunday was an example of what to expect for him in his new role moving forward.