Jaguars vs. Chargers: Jacksonville Still Features 0 Players on Injury Report

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to be one of the healthiest rosters in the NFL in 2022.

The Jaguars escaped Week 2 with no injuries after seeing no players listed on the injury report throughout the week. And on Wednesday, the Jaguars once again put forth a blank injury report, a great sign for their health entering Week 3.

Jacksonville saw cornerback Tyson Campbell leave last week's game for one snap before returning. So far, the only player listed on the injury report all season has been defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, who was limited the first week with a calf injury but who still has appeared in each game.

Injuries were a big reason the Jaguars were able to get such an early edge against a depleted Colts team last week, though not as big of a reason as the fact the Jaguars were just a better team. Injuries will likely play a big role yet again as the Jaguars travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in Week 3.

While the Jaguars have zero players on the injury report, the Chargers did announce they have several key players listed as day-to-day: wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), tight end Donald Parham (hamstring), center Corey Linsley (knee), right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle/foot), and quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs).

It is unlikely Herbert will miss Sunday considering he was able to finish last Thursday's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but his status will be among the most important factors to consider throughout the week.

"Number one, they have a great quarterback. [He’s] a big, physical guy, throws the ball well, [has] some targets to throw to on the outside, Mike Williams and [Keenan] Allen, if he makes it back this week," Pederson said on Monday.

"We’ll see there, but defensively we understand they do two outside linebackers, d-end type guys in [Joey] Bosa and Khalil [Mack] that are tremendous players. They can get after the quarterback, and you saw that in the Chiefs game Thursday night how they can put pressure on the quarterback. We’re just in the beginning stages really of watching them and putting a plan together, but [Chargers Head Coach] Coach [Brandon] Staley has a pretty good football team out there."