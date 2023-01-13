Jaguars vs. Chargers: Mike Williams Officially Ruled Questionable

The Chargers' star wide receiver may or may not suit up vs. Jacksonville this weekend.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers will be meeting with mostly healthy squads during Saturday night's Wild Card matchup, though one key name is still up in the air.

Star Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has been ruled officially questionable with a back injury after leaving Week 18's contest vs. the Denver Broncos with the injury. Williams did not practice this week and is the only Chargers player on the injury report.

"He's progressing, getting treatment," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Thursday. "Just trying to get him as much rest as possible because of the short time frame of the week, and we're at the point of the season where the reps aren't what matters -- the rest is -- in his case. Just trying to get him as much rest up until game time."'

Williams, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, appeared in 13 games this season and caught 63 passes for 895 for four touchdowns. In 2021, he appeared in 16 games and caught 76 passes for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

“It’s a challenge. They have a bunch of weapons, but we look at it as, we got 11 guys out there, pass rush, plays just as much of an important part in covering a deep pass as the DBs do," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said this week. "It all goes hand in hand. We’ll throw 11 out there and see what happens.”

“It’s a lot of their offense right there in the passing game. These are veteran players, explosive guys, big targets," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday.

"Justin [Chargers QB Justin Herbert] is healthy, we caught him maybe a little banged up back in Week 3. It’s a challenge; it’s a challenge. They can get real dangerous in a hurry and it’s understanding our coverage technique, understanding the scheme, being in the right spots, all those kinds of things. Putting pressure on the quarterback; those are all things that you’ve to do to try to at least slow down a passing attack like this.”

As for the Jaguars, they have five players listed as questionable, with all expected to play: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), long snapper Ross Matiscik (back), and right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen).