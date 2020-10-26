Jaguars Vs. Chargers: Week 7 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) after their 39-29 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (63 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 63 (100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 63 (100%)

C Brandon Linder: 63 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 63 (100%)

QB Gardner Minshew: 63 (100%)

RB James Robinson: 57 (90%)

WR DJ Chark: 55 (87%)

WR Keelan Cole: 48 (76%)

WR Laviska Shenault: 47 (75%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 44 (70%)

RG Tyler Shatley: 33 (52%)

RG Ben Bartch: 30 (48%)

TE Ben Ellefson: 19 (30%)

WR Chris Conley: 16 (25%)

WR Collin Johnson: 12 (19%)

FB Bruce Miller: 10 (16%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 6 (10%)

TE Eric Saubert: 1 (2%)

With Chris Thompson added to the COVID-19 list the day before Sunday's game, it is no surprise that James Robinson played a career-high in snaps and snap percentage, surpassing the figures he set in Week 5 vs. the Bengals. Robinson was more or less Jacksonville's entire offense on Sunday, so there could be a chance the Jaguars continue to feature him.

Doug Marrone said Friday that Tyler Shatley and Ben Bartch would split reps at right guard and that is exactly what happened. Shatley started the game and played three more snaps than the rookie right guard, who saw his snaps decrease after 55 in Week 6.

Bruce Miller played double-digit snaps for the first time since Week 2. Considering the issues at tight end it wasn't surprising to see the Jaguars make him more of a part of the offense.

The tight end position saw a lot of change in snap counts this week. Tyler Eifert was ruled out with a neck injury while Tyler Davis was a healthy scratch, leading to James O'Shaughnessy and Ben Ellefson serving as the team's top two tight ends for the first time this season.

Chris Conley continues to not get a ton of reps, but he at least made the most out of his opportunities by catching a 28-yard touchdown pass. Those are the types of plays he needs to make to maximize his role.

Defense (81 snaps)

FS Brandon Watson: 81 (100%)

SS Josh Jones: 81 (100%)

CB CJ Henderson: 79 (98%)

CB Tre Herndon: 77 (95%)

LB Joe Schobert: 77 (95%)

LB Quincy Williams: 76 (94%)

DE Josh Allen: 64 (79%)

NT DaVon Hamilton: 55 (68%)

DT Taven Bryan: 53 (65%)

DE Dawuane Smoot: 44 (54%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 42 (52%)

DT Doug Costin: 35 (43%)

LB Kamalei Correa: 29 (36%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 29 (36%)

DE K'Lavon Chaisson: 26 (32%)

DT Caraun Reid: 18 (22%)

CB Sidney Jones: 14 (17%)

LB Dakota Allen: 5 (6%)

SS Daniel Thomas: 4 (5%)

CB Josiah Scott: 2 (2%)