Jaguars vs. Chiefs: 5 Questions and Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) will have one of the toughest tests of their season this Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below.

1) Can the Jaguars slow down Travis Kelce at all?

John Shipley: I'm not sure anyone can, but I especially don't think this Jaguars defense can right now. The Jaguars' two best options at covering Kelce are Devin Lloyd and Rayshawn Jenkins, and issues arise with each option. Lloyd is a rookie who has had to learn immediately on the job and has given up his fair share of big plays to tight ends in coverage this season. Meanwhile, Jenkins is questionable due to a concussion he sustained last week. Even if he plays, who knows if he will be as effective as before.

Brett Hawn: The Jaguars defense has done a relatively solid job at covering tight ends all season long, only allowing one touchdown to the position. Travis Kelce is not your typical tight end. His speed and athleticism combined with his expanded route tree make him a tough cover even for the best coverage linebackers. To truly limit Kelce’s ability to make an impact the first two levels of the Jaguars defense has to make a strong effort to pressure Patrick Mahomes and take away his targets in coverage.

2) Can the Jaguars' offense carry over its momentum from last week?

John Shipley: I think so. This is a Chiefs' defense thst hasn't exactly been lights out lately. They have an elite interior lineman in Chris Jones but otherwise, they're so-so. The fact they run so much Cover 2 does give me some pause since the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence have struggled against those looks, but this isn't a defense that should give them a ton of problems.

Brett Hawn: The Chiefs have proven to be effective at negating the run, ranking inside the top five in rush yards per game, and touchdowns allowed, while also being a top ten unit in terms of yards per attempt on the ground. This isn’t to say Travis Etienne can’t capitalize, but the Chiefs defensive line led by standout Chris Jones will not make things easy for the run game to get going early. For the Jaguars to truly carry over its momentum from last week, it is up to the offense to effectively diversify their looks and keep the defense guessing.

3) Who is the most important player on offense and defense?

John Shipley: Offensively, I'll go with Travis Etienne. Etienne has been Jacksonville's best offensive player this year and he will be even more important this week against a Chiefs defense that is frequently gashed in the ground.

For defense, I will go Andre Cisco. With Rayshawn Jenkins questionable, the Jaguars will likely need to rely on Cisco in a big way to limit Travis Kelce and the passing game.

Brett Hawn: Offensively, it is important for the team to limit turnovers in an effort to keep pace with a high octane Chiefs offense. This starts with the quarterback. If Trevor Lawrence can mirror his second half last game against the Raiders and take care of the football, the Jaguars will have a chance to put points on the board. Defensively, Devin Lloyd’s coverage skills are going to be put to the test against superstar Travis Kelce. Frankly the entire secondary will be tested. Mahomes likes to spread the ball around and keep things moving, it’ll be up to the linebackers and defensive backs to take away his reads and allow time for the pass rush to go to work.

4) Biggest storyline entering Sunday?

John Shipley: Can the Jaguars make a statement before their bye week?

Jacksonville went winless in October, losing five games in a row and putting their entire season on lite support. Last week was a much-needed win, but beating the Chiefs to enter the bye week on a two-game winning streak would be astronomical.

Brett Hawn: Can the Jaguars offense keep up?

The Chiefs enter Sunday as the top scoring offense in football and they will put up points, there’s no other way around it. For the Jaguars offensively, building off the second half against the Raiders and playing football reminiscent of their 2-1 start can ignite the engine towards an upset. Press Taylor made clear on Thursday that a huge component of the offensive game plan is to not become complacent and keep their foot on the gas for a full four quarters. Whether they are able to do this remains to be seen.

5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: Jaguars aren't the worst team the Chiefs have played this year, but it doesn't matter. Chiefs offense is simply too much. Chiefs 34, Jaguars 24.

Brett Hawn: The Jaguars had a comeback to remember against the Raiders last week, but they are nowhere near the caliber of the Kansas City Chiefs both offensively and defensively. Also whenever I pick the opposing team, Jacksonville seems to find a way to win so maybe that’ll work again this time around.

Chiefs 31, Jaguars 14