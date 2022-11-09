Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Rayshawn Jenkins Misses Wednesday's Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their toughest matchup yet coming up in Week 10. After two straight weeks against AFC West foes, the Jaguars will next draw the king of the realm in the Kansas City Chiefs.

This brings some good and bad news for the Jaguars, at least as things stand on the injury front. The Jaguars had just two players listed on Wednesday's injury report, though one was a critical starter in safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

Jenkins missed Wednesday's practice due to the concussion protocol while starting tight end Evan Engram was limited with a back injury.

"No, everybody else will get some work in today, both the walkthrough and the practice, and Rayshawn is the only one still in the protocol," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.

"Evan [TE Evan Engram] is going to be okay, he’s going to be day-to-day but should be fine, he should be cleared for the game," Pederson said on Monday.

"Travis Etienne was a little beat up, but he’s going to be fine. Chris Manhertz on the first play of the game, guy went low into his knee, but he’s going to be okay. There’s nothing significant there. Everything that came out of the game, Rayshawn is the more significant one with going into the protocol there, but everybody else is going to be fine this week.”

Sitting at 3-6, the Jaguars know they need to get on a run in the second half of the season and can't afford to lose many more games, even with the Chiefs being the best of the best. Luckily for the Jaguars, it looks like they will have everybody on hand this week other than potentially Jenkins. If Jenkins doesn't play, he will be replaced by Andrew Wingard.