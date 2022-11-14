Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Week 10 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (64 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 64 (100%)

LG Tyler Shatley: 64 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 64 (100%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 64 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 64 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 64 (100%)

WR Zay Jones: 60 (94%)

WR Christian Kirk: 59 (92%)

TE Evan Engram: 56 (88%)

RB Travis Etienne: 50 (78%)

WR Marvin Jones: 44 (69%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 17 (27%)

RB JaMycal Hasty: 14 (22%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 7 (11%)

TE Dan Arnold: 6 (9%)

WR Tim Jones: 5 (8%)

TE Luke Farrell: 2 (3%)

Wide receiver Zay Jones had one of his best games of the season on Sunday. He has played a ton of snaps for the Jaguars over the last few weeks, playing 94% of the snaps or more each week since Week 6. He hasn't always turned those high snaps and route counts into production, but he did on Sunday with his second-most catches and second-most yards of the year in an eight-catch, 68-yard performance.

The running back room was just Travis Etienne and JaMycal Hasty on Sunday. After 52 carries the last two weeks, Etienne got just 11 this week as the Jaguars kept his snaps in the same ballpark of the 50s. Hasty tied a season-high in snap % played but recorded just two touches. Snoop Conner played zero snaps after playing two the last two weeks. He still has not registered a regular-season carry.

The Jaguars didn't go to their heavy sets much this week. There was no sixth offensive lineman recording a snap, while blocking tight ends Luke Farrell and Chris Manhertz combined for just 19 snaps compared to Evan Engram's 56.

Defense (63 snaps)

LB Foyesade Oluokun: 63 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 63 (100%)

FS Andre Cisco: 62 (98%)

CB Darious Williams: 62 (98%)

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 62 (98%)

OLB Travon Walker: 45 (71%)

OLB Josh Allen: 39 (62%)

DL Foley Fatukasi: 39 (62%)

LB Devin Lloyd: 38 (60%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 38 (60%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 34 (54%)

DL Arden Key: 28 (44%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 27 (43%)

LB Chad Muma: 25 (40%)

CB Tre Herndon: 23 (37%)

CB Montaric Brown: 15 (24%)

DL Corey Peters: 14 (22%)

CB Chris Claybrooks: 9 (14%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 7 (11%)

There is zero way around it: the Jaguars' move to play Chad Muma for nearly half the game was an unprecedented move compared to how they have deployed Muma in the past. Muma has played in the occasional series at other points this season, but Muma played just 35 snaps in the first nine games -- fewer than 4 snaps per game. His season high was 11 snaps. But on Sunday, he played a career-high 25 snaps while Devin Lloyd played fewer than 90% of the snaps for the first time this season. "There was no injury. We just needed to get Chad in the game," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the game.

The Jaguars went with a three-man platoon at the third cornerback spot on Sunday. Tre Herndon led the way in snaps this time around, with Montaric Brown having some struggles against Kadarius Toney. Chris Claybrooks got some snaps in for the first time all year, too.