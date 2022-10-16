Skip to main content

Jaguars vs. Colts: Rookies Join Marvin Jones, Foley Fatukasi as Inactives

Which Jaguars are inactive ahead of Week 6's kickoff between the Jaguars and the Colts?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a pair of starters and a pair of draft picks against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. 

Jacksonville (2-3) will have the following players inactive in their road AFC South clash with the Indianapolis Colts:

  • DL Foley Fatukasi 
  • WR Marvin Jones 
  • OLB De'Shaan Dixon 
  • CB Montaric Brown 
  • RB Snoop Conner 
  • S Tyree Gillespie

Fatukasi and Jones did not travel with the team. Fatukasi, signed this March to be a starting defensive lineman, injured his quadriceps in Week 4 and has not been able to play since. Jones, who recorded over 100 receiving yards last week and is top-3 in yards and catches on the team in 2022, was listed as questionable on Friday with a hamstring injury. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Jaguars are also sitting fifth-round rookie running back Snoop Conner and seventh-round cornerback Montaric Brown. Conner has now been inactive in each of the first six games since the Jaguars traded up to pick No. 154 to select him. The Jaguars have instead gone with veteran running back JaMycal Hasty as their No. 3 running back behind James Robinson and Travis Etienne.

Brown made the initial 53-man roster over fellow sixth-round cornerback Gregory Junior but has been active for just Week 3 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that Shaquill Griffin did not play in. 

Undrafted rookie De'Shaan Dixon has appeared in one game, playing two snaps in Week 4 against the Eagles when K'Lavon Chaisson was ruled inactive. Dixon was a healthy scratch last week as Chaisson returned vs. the Texans, but he was not activated on Sunday following Chaisson being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. 

With no Chaisson or Dixon active, the Jaguars have just two full-time outside linebackers in Josh Allen and Travon Walker. The Jaguars have given Dawuane Smoot edge snaps as well, while Arden Key has experience on the edge and event spent some time with the outside linebackers during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media.

