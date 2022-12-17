Jaguars vs. Cowboys: 5 Questions and Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) have one of their biggest games of the year this Sunday, hosting the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys (10-3) in a game that could help shift their AFC South chances.

So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below.

1) Can the Jaguars limit Dallas' rolling offense?

John Shipley: It depends if Travon Walker plays, honestly. The Jaguars will get a boost with Andre Cisco returning to the lineup, but the secondary still has issues at the No. 2 and No. 3 cornerback spots. If the Jaguars don't have Walker providing some juice off the edge, then it could be tough sledding for the pass defense. Walker has played like a rookie in 2022, but there was a clear difference in the Jaguars' pass-rush with him off the field last week.

Brett Hawn: The Jaguars defense has their work cut out for them against a Cowboys offense loaded with dynamic playmakers. While a two-headed rushing attack of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott and star wideout CeeDee Lamb pose significant matchup problems, this offense is still only a week removed from dropping ten second-half points against a porous Houston Texans unit. Anything is possible and this Jaguars team is determined to keep their playoff hopes alive.

2) Can the offensive line slow down Micah Parsons?

John Shipley: The issue with playing the Cowboys' defense is that you can't just focus on Micah Parsons. Demarcus Lawrence is a top-10 pass-rusher in his own right and Dorace Armstrong, if he plays, has been one of the more unsung pass-rushers in 2022. The Jaguars will need Cam Robinson to play up to his contract and Jawaan Taylor to be on his game because frankly, they will need to slow Parsons down one-on-one.

Brett Hawn: Micah Parsons is the cream of the crop when it comes to edge rushers, being ranked in the top five for sacks, pressures, and forced fumbles. He is a true difference-maker for the Cowboys' pass rush and containing him will be a difficult task. Expect the Jaguars to throw a bevy of double or even triple teams his way in hopes to contain him.

3) Who is the most important player on offense and defense?

John Shipley: On offense, I will go with Cam Robinson. The Jaguars need to make sure that Micah Parsons doesn't force a turnover or make a sack on a critical down, and that means Robinson will have a big responsibility on his plate. He won't be alone, of course, but it will be his job to ensure Parsons isn't living in the backfield.

On defense I will go with Tyson Campbell. The Jaguars' issues in the secondary outside of Campbell have been prominent, so Campbell will have little-to-zero margin for error against the Cowboys' passing attack when he is the main cover man. If Campbell can force a big play in coverage, it could shift the tide of the game.

Brett Hawn: Offensively, the Jaguars have to figure out a way to get the run game going early against a tough Cowboys front, and that starts with Travis Etienne. The running back is coming off a paltry 17-32 performance against one of the better rush defenses in the league in the Titans. Things won’t get any easier against the Cowboys but getting Etienne involved in the short area passing game can prove to be beneficial for a Jaguars offense that needs to get creative to put up points.

Defensively I’ll go with Tyson Campbell. His skills in man coverage will be put to the test against one of the better route runners in the NFL in Ceedee Lamb, but if he can negate his impact, it’ll do wonders for an outmatched Jaguars defense.

4) Biggest storyline entering Sunday?

John Shipley: Can Trevor Lawrence keep this up?

Trevor Lawrence has been a top-5 quarterback over the last five weeks, fulfilling the potential and flashes he has shown since he was drafted. The turnovers and poor decisions are way down and he is feeling it as a vertical passer. If he can keep it up this week, then the Jaguars have a fighting chance.

Brett Hawn: Can the Jaguars do it again?

Sitting at 5-8 with slim playoff hopes, this team is in the middle of the toughest battle that the regular season has to offer. If the Jaguars are able to sneak this game against the Cowboys and the Titans continue to free fall, Jacksonville in the playoffs may not seem as far-fetched as some think.

5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: It feels like each time I pick against the Jaguars, they win. Sadly for those reading, the last 24 hours have made my gut pick go toward the Jaguars. I think Lawrence is playing too well and the Cowboys are both due for a loss and are likely already looking too far ahead at the Eagles.

Jaguars 30, Cowboys 28.

Brett Hawn: While I love a good underdog story, I strongly feel that the Jaguars are overmatched against a dominant NFC opponent.

Cowboys 38, Jaguars 17