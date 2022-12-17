Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

How many points are the Cowboys favored by vs. the Jaguars this weekend?

The Jacksonville Jaguars know what this Sunday means.

Hosting the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys, the Jaguars are more than aware of the implications that their toughest test of the season's final stretch brings. The question now is how will the 5-8 Jaguars respond as underdogs?

“We’re playing for our lives. We’re playing to stay alive," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

"This is going to be a great atmosphere. I can’t stress it enough. If you don’t get up for these games against good opponents, might need to think about doing something else. As coaches and players, these are great games to coach in, great games to play in, and I really don’t think it’s going to take a whole lot to keep the energy up in this one.”

So with the Jaguars set to take on the Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Cowboys -6.5

Moneyline: -213 Lions, +175 Jaguars

Over/Under: 47.5 (-110)

The Jaguars are 5-7-1 against the spread this season but have won each of their last two games at TIAA Bank Field. The Cowboys are 8-5 against the spread this season and have played an AFC South team in each of the two previous weeks.

“I think we’re right where it should be, quite honestly," Pederson said on Friday.

"I look at six of the eight games that we’ve lost, and it’s really what we’ve done. We’ve turned the ball over in the red zone. We didn’t make a stop late in the game defensively, something of that nature. Things like that have just crept into those losses. When you look at it, yeah, five wins is probably about right for what we’ve come through.”